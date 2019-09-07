Lacie Bench called to serve
BURLEY — Lacie Bench, daughter of Merijane and Jay Bench of Burley, has been called to serve a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Kansas Wichita Mission.
Bench will speak at 10:30 a.m. Sunday at the church, 2200 Oakley Ave., Burley.
