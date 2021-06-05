Missionaries relocated by COVID start to conclude service

“There was so much negativity in the world, and here come these missionaries sharing a message of hope and peace,” Hurley said.

The Provo Missionary Training Center announced last week that it would partly reopen in June. The center will be limited to between 150 and 250 new missionaries at a time, far below its capacity of nearly 3,700 people, and focus on the members who aren’t learning a new language for their assigned location. The international training centers in Ghana and New Zealand will also be providing in-person training again soon.

Porter Elison will be heading out to Washington D.C. in August to begin his missionary work. Elison was not sure whether he’d be among the group allowed to train in person at the Provo center. He heard about the Facebook and Zoom work from friends who were currently serving, but that hasn’t dissuaded him for heading out right after graduating from Idaho Falls High School.

“I always wanted to go serve right out of high school. I think it’s the best time to learn how to do things on my own so I’m prepared for college later,” Porter said.