Stearns returns
BURLEY — Joshua Stearns has returned from serving a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Colombia Bogota South Mission.
He will speak at 11:30 a.m. Sunday, June 30, 2019 in the Burley 9th Ward, 2050 Normal Ave.
