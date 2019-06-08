{{featured_button_text}}
Joshua Stearns

Stearns

 COURTESY OF DARRELYN STEARNS

BURLEY — Joshua Stearns has returned from serving a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Colombia Bogota South Mission.

Because of recent boundary changes, he will speak at 11:30 a.m. June 16 in the Burley 10th Ward, 515 16th St., and at 11:30 a.m. June 30 in the Burley 9th Ward, 2050 Normal Ave.

