Rittels called to serve
BURLEY — Ted and Claretta Rittel have been called to serve a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Utah Salt Lake City Headquarters Mission. They will enter the Missionary Training Center May 27.
Farewell will be at 10:30 a.m. May 19 at the Burley 5th Ward, 2420 Park Ave., Burley.
TIMES-NEWS
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.