{{featured_button_text}}

Rittels called to serve

BURLEY — Ted and Claretta Rittel have been called to serve a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Utah Salt Lake City Headquarters Mission. They will enter the Missionary Training Center May 27.

Farewell will be at 10:30 a.m. May 19 at the Burley 5th Ward, 2420 Park Ave., Burley.

TIMES-NEWS

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments