Byingtons called to serve
BURLEY — Ursula and Dennis Byington have been called to serve as missionaries for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Mexico City.
The Byingtons will speak at 9 a.m. July 14 in the Burley 4th Ward, 515 E. 16th St., Burley.
Searle called to serve
BURLEY — Ian Jon Searle, son of Ronda and Jon Searle, has been called to serve a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Mexico Puebla South Mission. He will report July 23 to the Mission Training Center in Mexico City.
Searle will speak at 11:30 a.m. July 14 in the Burley 9th Ward, 2050 Normal Ave. He is the grandson of Barbara and Joe Searle.
