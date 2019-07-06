{{featured_button_text}}

Byingtons called to serve

BURLEY — Ursula and Dennis Byington have been called to serve as missionaries for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Mexico City.

The Byingtons will speak at 9 a.m. July 14 in the Burley 4th Ward, 515 E. 16th St., Burley.

Searle called to serve

BURLEY — Ian Jon Searle, son of Ronda and Jon Searle, has been called to serve a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Mexico Puebla South Mission. He will report July 23 to the Mission Training Center in Mexico City.

Searle will speak at 11:30 a.m. July 14 in the Burley 9th Ward, 2050 Normal Ave. He is the grandson of Barbara and Joe Searle.

