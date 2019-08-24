Loveland called to serve
BURLEY — Riley Loveland has been called to serve a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Santa Maria Brazil Mission.
Loveland will speak at 9 a.m. Sunday at the Burley Stake Center, 2050 Normal Ave.
Larson called to serve
BURLEY — Emilia Lyn Larson, daughter of Jennifer and Eric Larson, has been called to serve a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Tennessee Nashville Mission.
Larson will speak at noon Sunday in the Unity 3rd Ward, 275 S. 250 E., Burley. She will report to the Provo, Utah, Mission Training Center on Sept. 4.
Tolman called to serve
BURLEY — Rebecca Tolman, daughter of Cindy and Brent Tolman, has been called to serve a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Arizona Phoenix Mission.
Tolman will speak at 10:30 a.m. Sunday in the Star 2nd Ward, 98 S. 200 W., Burley. She will report to the Provo Missionary Training Center Sept. 4.
