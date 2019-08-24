{{featured_button_text}}
Riley Loveland

Loveland

 COURTESY OF LAURA LOVELAND

Loveland called to serve

BURLEY — Riley Loveland has been called to serve a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Santa Maria Brazil Mission.

Loveland will speak at 9 a.m. Sunday at the Burley Stake Center, 2050 Normal Ave.

Emila Larson

Larson

 COURTESY OF JENNIFER AND ERIC LARSON

Larson called to serve

BURLEY — Emilia Lyn Larson, daughter of Jennifer and Eric Larson, has been called to serve a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Tennessee Nashville Mission.

Larson will speak at noon Sunday in the Unity 3rd Ward, 275 S. 250 E., Burley. She will report to the Provo, Utah, Mission Training Center on Sept. 4.

Rebecca Tolman

Tolman

 COURTESY OF CINDY AND BRENT TOLMAN

Tolman called to serve

BURLEY — Rebecca Tolman, daughter of Cindy and Brent Tolman, has been called to serve a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Arizona Phoenix Mission.

Tolman will speak at 10:30 a.m. Sunday in the Star 2nd Ward, 98 S. 200 W., Burley. She will report to the Provo Missionary Training Center Sept. 4.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments