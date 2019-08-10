{{featured_button_text}}

Garrard called to serve

BURLEY — Jakeb Garrard, son of Julie and John Garrard, has been called to serve a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Perth Australia Mission.

Garrard will speak at 11:30 a.m. Aug. 18 in the Springdale Second Ward, 200 S. 475 E., Burley. He will report to the Missionary Training Center in Provo, Utah, on Aug. 21.

Hymas called to serve

BURLEY — Jacob Carvel Hymas, son of Dawn and Carvel Hymas, has been called to serve a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Antigua Guatemala Mission.

Hymas will speak at 10:30 a.m. Aug. 18 in the Burley Seventh Ward, 2200 Oakley Ave.

He will report to the Antigua Guatemala Mission Training Center on Aug. 21.

