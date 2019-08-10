Garrard called to serve
BURLEY — Jakeb Garrard, son of Julie and John Garrard, has been called to serve a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Perth Australia Mission.
Garrard will speak at 11:30 a.m. Aug. 18 in the Springdale Second Ward, 200 S. 475 E., Burley. He will report to the Missionary Training Center in Provo, Utah, on Aug. 21.
Hymas called to serve
BURLEY — Jacob Carvel Hymas, son of Dawn and Carvel Hymas, has been called to serve a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Antigua Guatemala Mission.
Hymas will speak at 10:30 a.m. Aug. 18 in the Burley Seventh Ward, 2200 Oakley Ave.
He will report to the Antigua Guatemala Mission Training Center on Aug. 21.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.