Morrison called to serve
BURLEY — Hayden Morrison will serve a two-year mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the France Paris Mission. He will report to the Missionary Training Center in Provo, Utah, on Feb. 13. Morrison will speak at 10:30 a.m. Feb. 10 in the Burley Fifth Ward, 2420 Parke Ave.
Morrison plans to resume his studies at BYU after his mission. He is the son of Natalie and Kerry Morrison of Burley.
Shaw called to serve
BURLEY — Marli Shaw has been called to serve a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Frankfurt Germany Mission. She will speak at 9 a.m. Feb. 10 in the Burley First Ward.
Shaw has been attending Brigham Young University in Provo, Utah, where she will continue her education after her mission. She is the daughter of Cindy and Harry Shaw of Burley.
Gilbert returns
DECLO — Luke I. Gilbert will soon return from serving for two years in the Uganda Kampala Africa Mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He will speak in at 10 a.m. Feb. 17 in the Raft River Ward, Beet Dump Road.
Gilbert is the son of Audra and Peter Gilbert.
