Try 1 month for 99¢
Leland and Ruth Kidd

Leland and Ruth Kidd

 COURTESY OF LELAND AND RUTH KIDD

Seely called to serve

BURLEY — Caden Seely, son of Matt and Kim Seely, has been called to serve as a missionary for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Stockholm Sweden Mission.

He will report to the Missionary Training Center in Provo, Utah, on Wednesday. Seely will speak at 9 a.m. Sunday in the Burley 1st Ward, 2420 Park Ave.

Wall called to serve

ACEQUIA — Lauren Wall has been called to serve a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Halifax Canada Mission.

Wall will speak at 11:30 a.m. Jan. 20 in the Acequia 1st Ward, 20403 Fifth St. She is the daughter of Todd and Jane Wall.

The Kidds return

BURLEY — Leland and Ruth Kidd will report on their return from the Cebu Philippines Mission at 10 a.m. Jan 20 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Star building, 96 W. 200 South, Burley.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments