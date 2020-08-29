Magic Valley Jehovah’s Witnesses switch to online convention this year

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Twin Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

TWIN FALLS — As the coronavirus pandemic continues to create challenges for many, Jehovah’s Witnesses have made the historic move of canceling all in-person conventions this year, and had their first ever virtual global convention with the theme of “Always Rejoice.”

This change impacts people from the Twin Falls area who typically travel to Nampa every summer for three days of Bible instruction. This year they are attending their annual convention from the safety of their living rooms.

Twin Falls resident Steve Partridge is grateful for the virtual format.

“Many have enjoyed being able to focus on the program,” he said. “The ability to pause the program…even being able to rewind to make sure that a key point is not missed has been greatly appreciated.”

With the coronavirus pandemic putting more and more pressure on local families, the convention’s “Always Rejoice” theme is designed to help adults and children cultivate joy even when dealing with life’s challenges.