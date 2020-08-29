Magic Valley Jehovah’s Witnesses switch to online convention this year

TWIN FALLS — As the coronavirus pandemic continues to create challenges for many, Jehovah’s Witnesses have made the historic move of canceling all in-person conventions this year, and had their first ever virtual global convention with the theme of “Always Rejoice.”
This change impacts people from the Twin Falls area who typically travel to Nampa every summer for three days of Bible instruction. This year they are attending their annual convention from the safety of their living rooms.
Twin Falls resident Steve Partridge is grateful for the virtual format.
“Many have enjoyed being able to focus on the program,” he said. “The ability to pause the program…even being able to rewind to make sure that a key point is not missed has been greatly appreciated.”
With the coronavirus pandemic putting more and more pressure on local families, the convention’s “Always Rejoice” theme is designed to help adults and children cultivate joy even when dealing with life’s challenges.
“With everything that is currently going on, it could be very easy to lose one’s joy or worse yet, feel hopeless,” Partridge said. “The subject of this year’s convention is exactly what we need to refocus us. It is helping us to realize that our joy should not be dependent on external factors…Although things may appear bleak, we have much to be thankful for and much to look forward to.”
Robert Hendriks, U.S. spokesman for Jehovah’s Witnesses, said this year’s convention is a “spiritual shot in the arm” amid a backdrop of widespread fear and doubt. “The message is basically, joy is a product of the heart, if you will,” he said. “It’s an inside job. It’s something that doesn’t depend on what’s happening externally — it really is a quality of the heart.”
The 2020 “Always Rejoice” regional convention was released online in six installments throughout August. The entire program can be accessed for free at jw.org and is available in 511 languages. There is no registration or email sign up required to watch the program.
