Magic Valley churches come back together after months of social distancing

TWIN FALLS — As states start to reopen, churches are also opening their doors and making changes to how congregations worship together.
Several Twin Falls churches have made the switch from online services back to in-person worshipping. Some will also continue to stream online broadcasts for those not ready to return.
Twin Falls Reformed Church returned May 17 to in-person Sunday services. It was the church’s first since March 22. However, children’s ministry and youth ministry will not begin until May 31.
“Our first Sunday back we had about 180 people attend which is 25 percent of normal,” the Rev. Chuck Swoboda, lead pastor, said in an email. “However, after speaking/singing in an empty room, it was great. The people there were ready to worship together. There was a high amount of energy in the room, and it was a fun experience.”
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported Tuesday that two people in Arkansas infected with COVID-19 spread the virus to more than 30 people during church gatherings in March. This was before the first case was ever diagnosed in that state, according to the CDC.
The CDC recently released a 60-page re-opening guidance document for schools, child-care facilities, restaurants, and mass transit, but the guidelines do not address religious services and churches. Instead the CDC says faith groups should work with local health officials to determine how to implement the U.S. government’s guidelines for modifying activities during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Swoboda said Twin Falls Reformed Church is taking several steps to help keep members safe during COVID-19.
Swoboda said they have completely rearranged seating so that those from the same household can sit together while being socially distant from those from other households.
“We are not handing out bulletins or message notes,” Swoboda wrote. “We are not serving coffee. We have boxes in the back of the room for offering rather than passing around offering bags.”
Other precautions include propping doors open so people do not have to touch them.
“We have started with only one service, but when we go back to two services we will disinfect chairs and other surfaces between services,” Swoboda wrote.
They will also permanently continue to live stream services on Facebook and YouTube for those who wish to stay home. The staff has also been making weekly online videos for bible studies, music, youth ministry and children’s ministry. They have also hosted various Facebook live events and Zoom meetings.
“We have had countless comments of appreciation for increasing our online presence so our people can stay connected as a church,” he wrote. “It is ok to stay home! Our livestream services are not going to stop. Only return to campus when you feel comfortable. We will be thrilled to see you in person whenever you are ready to return!”
The Rev. Michael Habib of St. Ignatius of Antioch Orthodox Christian Church re-opened the doors of his church May 9 after offering live streaming services to members.
He has since put away all live stream equipment as all members of his church have returned to in-person services — with social distancing rules in place.
Habib said the chairs have been rearranged to keep each household six feet apart from other households. Each person is asked to wash their hands upon arrival and again upon departure. The church is sanitized and cleaned regularly and people are encouraged to wear masks.
“We had a great return to services last Sunday (May 10),” Habib wrote in an email. “Our people were really excited to be back, and it was nice to not look out into an empty church all the time. We are all still getting used to the adjustments, but everyone seems to be adapting well.”
On May 10, Habib said, they passed out the palms they saved from Palm Sunday to celebrate their own triumphant return to the church just as Palm Sunday commemorates Jesus’ triumphant entrance into Jerusalem.
“Everyone has to make their own choices about what is safe,” he wrote. “I would say that if someone is comfortable leaving their home to go to the supermarket or other places in town, they should certainly be comfortable returning to church. I can’t speak for other churches, but I know the environment we have created at St. Ignatius is far safer than any of the ‘essential’ businesses that were allowed to stay open this whole time.”
Amazing Grace Fellowship held its last service on March 15 and opened services on campus on May 17.
Since March, they have held online services almost daily and will continue to live stream services.
“I think crisis can always present an opportunity for growth,” the Rev. Lynn Schaal said in an email. “Throughout the centuries, the Church has always navigated difficult times with the help of the Holy Spirit and I think this time will be no different. For those who are not yet comfortable returning to church, I would encourage them to use our online outreach and when they do feel comfortable gathering again, we can’t wait to see them.”
LDS services at home
When churches started closing their doors and switching to online services, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints turned to a home-based church curriculum they’ve utilized for more than a year.
Ray Parrish, spokesman for the LDS church in Twin Falls, said the 15 stakes in the Magic Valley, which includes Mini-Cassia and the Wood River Valley, switched strictly to the Come Follow Me program in mid-March. Come Follow Me is described as a program that puts “an increased emphasis on the home as the best place to nurture faith and conversion,” the church’s website says.
“When COVID-19 came in, the church said you can’t meet at church anymore but we want you to do services at home,” Parrish said. “Everything has gone on like it would be if we were in church, but now it’s done at home.”
Parrish said members still receive the sacrament at home which is blessed by a priesthood holder, either an adult male in the family or a ministering brother, someone outside the family who can bless the sacrament.
For now, local stakes will continue using the Come Follow Me program. Parrish said any decisions to return to regular services will come directly from Salt Lake City, where the church is based. Those decisions will then be directed to local stake presidents who will make sure the church’s guidelines are implemented.
Within the 15 stakes in the area are about seven wards, or congregations, that those rules will cover. Parrish said changes might include adding hand sanitizing stations and limiting the number of people who can attend Sunday services. For example, there might be one group that attends services in the morning and another group that attends in the afternoon.
“It’s really important for people to understand we are all going to get through this,” Parrish said. “It’s important that we do it so that everyone is safe. Let’s just slowly go through this phased re-entry.”
Streaming is no substitute
The Rev. Paul Thompson of Eastside Baptist Church in Twin Falls said his church never completely closed down and instead let individuals and families decide whether they wanted to attend services.
“We really had little disruption in our gatherings because we chose to inform the church family of the known dangers and trusting them to exercise personal responsibility,” Thompson wrote in an email. “So, we did not implement anything new during the stay-at-home order. We will likely keep the changes to how we give and partake of the Lord’s Table. We have not had a shared meal yet since the stay-at-home orders were given so this will be anticipated soon. We do this frequently at Eastside.”
Some of the precautions the church is taking are propping the entry doors open, having hand sanitizer at all entrances, not passing an offering plate and putting extra space between rows. Thompson said face masks are not required but they are available if anyone wants one.
“Take all precautions you feel are needed and gather with your church this weekend,” Thompson wrote. “If wearing a mask is a best practice for you, then wear a mask — but don’t delay long regathering with your church family. Live streaming is a good temporary option, but it is not intended to be a substitute for being together.”
