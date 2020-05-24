Magic Valley churches come back together after months of social distancing

The Rev. Michael Habib of St. Ignatius of Antioch Orthodox Christian Church re-opened the doors of his church May 9 after offering live streaming services to members.

He has since put away all live stream equipment as all members of his church have returned to in-person services — with social distancing rules in place.

Habib said the chairs have been rearranged to keep each household six feet apart from other households. Each person is asked to wash their hands upon arrival and again upon departure. The church is sanitized and cleaned regularly and people are encouraged to wear masks.

“We had a great return to services last Sunday (May 10),” Habib wrote in an email. “Our people were really excited to be back, and it was nice to not look out into an empty church all the time. We are all still getting used to the adjustments, but everyone seems to be adapting well.”

On May 10, Habib said, they passed out the palms they saved from Palm Sunday to celebrate their own triumphant return to the church just as Palm Sunday commemorates Jesus’ triumphant entrance into Jerusalem.