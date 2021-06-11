Location of Elko LDS temple announced

SALT LAKE CITY — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has released the locations of three temples announced in April 2021 by Church President Russell M. Nelson.

The Elko Nevada Temple will be located on a 5.2-acre site adjacent to the southeast corner of Ruby View Golf Course. Plans call for a single-story temple of roughly 10,000 square feet.

The Elko Nevada Temple will be the third temple in the state. The others are in Las Vegas and Reno.

The other two temples will be built in Casper, Wyoming, and Smithfield, Utah.

At the same conference, Nelson also announced plans to build a temple in Burley, but the location for that building has not been announced.

Detailed design plans for these temples are still being developed. Further information will be made public later. Groundbreaking dates have not been set.

Project leaders will soon start working with city officials in these locations on preliminary plans for the temples, and leaders will be filing public documents in the coming months.

Latter-day Saints consider temples to be the “house of the Lord” and the most sacred places of worship on the earth. Temples differ from the Church’s meetinghouses (chapels).