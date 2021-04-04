 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
LDS temple to be built in Burley
0 comments
breaking top story

LDS temple to be built in Burley

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
LDS Temple

Darkness passes over The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints temple on Jan. 31, 2018, in Twin Falls.

 PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS

BURLEY — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced plans Sunday to build a temple in Burley.

The new temple here is one of 20 announced by church President Russell M. Nelson in the closing minutes of the faith's annual General Conference.

Elko, Nevada, is also on the list of new temples to be constructed.

Nelson

President Russell M. Nelson of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced plans to build 20 new temples throughout the world, including one in Burley, during during the afternoon session of general conference on Easter Sunday.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

With the announcement, the church now has 251 temples announced, under construction or operating.

The Burley Idaho Temple will be the seventh temple in Idaho. Idaho is home to over 460,000 members of the Church in around 1,200 congregations. Early church pioneers settled in Idaho in 1855. Several church presidents are natives of Idaho, including Presidents Harold B. Lee, Ezra Taft Benson and Howard W. Hunter. Other temples in the state include the nearby Twin Fall Idaho Temple, Boise Idaho Temple, Idaho Falls Temple, Meridian Idaho Temple, Pocatello Idaho Temple (under construction) and Rexburg Idaho Temple.

The Elko Nevada Temple will be the state’s third temple, joining the Reno Nevada Temple and the Las Vegas Nevada Temple.

At the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, the church temporarily closed all of its temples. It has since begun reopening them in phases. On March 29, the Twin Falls Temple moved to the new phase 2b, opening the temple baptistry, which is used to perform proxy baptisms, where members of the church — most often those 12 to 17 years old — are baptized on behalf of deceased people.

0 comments
3
1
0
2
2

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

PennyWise Episode 10

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Harris: 'The Passover story is powerful'

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News