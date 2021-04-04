LDS temple to be built in Burley

BURLEY — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced plans Sunday to build a temple in Burley.

The new temple here is one of 20 announced by church President Russell M. Nelson in the closing minutes of the faith's annual General Conference.

Elko, Nevada, is also on the list of new temples to be constructed.

With the announcement, the church now has 251 temples announced, under construction or operating.

The Burley Idaho Temple will be the seventh temple in Idaho. Idaho is home to over 460,000 members of the Church in around 1,200 congregations. Early church pioneers settled in Idaho in 1855. Several church presidents are natives of Idaho, including Presidents Harold B. Lee, Ezra Taft Benson and Howard W. Hunter. Other temples in the state include the nearby Twin Fall Idaho Temple, Boise Idaho Temple, Idaho Falls Temple, Meridian Idaho Temple, Pocatello Idaho Temple (under construction) and Rexburg Idaho Temple.

The Elko Nevada Temple will be the state’s third temple, joining the Reno Nevada Temple and the Las Vegas Nevada Temple.