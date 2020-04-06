LDS leader: World will conquer the coronavirus

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A high-ranking member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints said Sunday that the world will conquer the coronavirus.

“Even as we speak, we are waging an ‘all hands on deck’ war with COVID-19, a solemn reminder that a virus 1,000 times smaller than a grain of sand can bring entire populations and global economies to their knees,” said Jeffrey R. Holland, speaking at the church’s signature gathering.

“When we have conquered it — and we will — may we be equally committed to freeing the world from the virus of hunger and freeing neighborhoods and nations from the virus of poverty,” he said.

The church has temporarily closed 168 temples around the world to help prevent the spread of the virus. Speeches at the conference had no in-person audiences and were livestreamed to millions around the world.

Utah has 1,436 confirmed cases and eight deaths because of the virus, according to a Johns Hopkins University tally on Sunday afternoon.

During the Sunday morning session of the conference, President Russell M. Nelson presented a proclamation in honor of the 200th anniversary of Joseph Smith’s First Vision.