The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has announced youth program age changes that will go into effect in January.
According to an official announcement from the church, all children who turn 12 in 2019 will be completing Primary and begin attending Sunday School, Young Women’s or Aaronic Priesthood quorums.
“Likewise, young women will progress between Young Women classes and young men between Aaronic Priesthood quorums as age-groups at the beginning of January in the year they turn 14 and 16,” the announcement read.
Also, the announcement states that young men will be able to be ordained to “the appropriate priesthood office” in January of the year they turn 12, 14, and 16 years old.
The announcement says that temple recommends will also be affected.
“Young women and ordained young men will be eligible for limited-use temple recommends beginning in January of the year they turn 12,” the announcement read. “Ordination to a priesthood office for young men and obtaining a limited-use temple recommend for young women and young men will continue to be individual matters, based on worthiness, readiness, and personal circumstances. Ordinations and obtaining limited-use recommends will typically take place throughout January.”
The First Presidency of the Church has asked that church leadership begin these changes this coming January.
“We desire to strengthen our beloved children and youth through increased faith in Jesus Christ, deeper understanding of His gospel, and greater unity with His Church and its members,” according to the announcement.
For more information about the changes, church members can visit childrenandyouth.lds.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.