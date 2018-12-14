Try 1 month for 99¢
LDS Temple
Buy Now

Night passes over the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Temple on Jan. 31 in Twin Falls.

 PAT SUTPHIN, TIMES-NEWS FILE PHOTO

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has announced youth program age changes that will go into effect in January.

According to an official announcement from the church, all children who turn 12 in 2019 will be completing Primary and begin attending Sunday School, Young Women’s or Aaronic Priesthood quorums.

“Likewise, young women will progress between Young Women classes and young men between Aaronic Priesthood quorums as age-groups at the beginning of January in the year they turn 14 and 16,” the announcement read.

Also, the announcement states that young men will be able to be ordained to “the appropriate priesthood office” in January of the year they turn 12, 14, and 16 years old.

The announcement says that temple recommends will also be affected.

“Young women and ordained young men will be eligible for limited-use temple recommends beginning in January of the year they turn 12,” the announcement read. “Ordination to a priesthood office for young men and obtaining a limited-use temple recommend for young women and young men will continue to be individual matters, based on worthiness, readiness, and personal circumstances. Ordinations and obtaining limited-use recommends will typically take place throughout January.”

The First Presidency of the Church has asked that church leadership begin these changes this coming January.

“We desire to strengthen our beloved children and youth through increased faith in Jesus Christ, deeper understanding of His gospel, and greater unity with His Church and its members,” according to the announcement.

For more information about the changes, church members can visit childrenandyouth.lds.org.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments