Latter-day Saints apostle tests positive for COVID-19

SALT LAKE CITY — A senior leader of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints tested positive for COVID-19, church officials said.

Elder Gerrit W. Gong and his wife, Susan, tested positive and are being treated for mild symptoms, church spokesman Eric Hawkins said in a Tuesday morning statement.

"Their condition is mild, but they are being cautious and their health is being carefully monitored by doctors," Hawkins said.

"The Church will follow all appropriate health protocols for contact tracing and will continue to follow health guidelines for this virus to protect Church leaders, including self-isolation, as appropriate. We continue to encourage all Church members to take steps to protect themselves and one another during this global pandemic."

Gong's speech for the church's semiannual General Conference last weekend was prerecorded because he might have been exposed to the coronavirus and stayed home, church officials said Saturday.