Latter-day Saints apostle tests positive for COVID-19

SALT LAKE CITY — A senior leader of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints tested positive for COVID-19, church officials said.
Elder Gerrit W. Gong and his wife, Susan, tested positive and are being treated for mild symptoms, church spokesman Eric Hawkins said in a Tuesday morning statement.
"Their condition is mild, but they are being cautious and their health is being carefully monitored by doctors," Hawkins said.
"The Church will follow all appropriate health protocols for contact tracing and will continue to follow health guidelines for this virus to protect Church leaders, including self-isolation, as appropriate. We continue to encourage all Church members to take steps to protect themselves and one another during this global pandemic."
Support Local Journalism
Gong's speech for the church's semiannual General Conference last weekend was prerecorded because he might have been exposed to the coronavirus and stayed home, church officials said Saturday.
He was the only one of the church's 12 apostles not at the conference. The other apostles and the three members of the church's governing First Presidency were all in attendance and wearing masks while in separated seats on the stage.
The 66-year-old Gong became the first member of Asian ancestry on the previously all-white leadership panel when he was chosen for the post in 2018. He was born in Redwood City, California, but grandparents immigrated to the United States from China. Gong worked for the U.S. State Department before become a full-time church leader.
Mormon president calls on members to help end racism
Mormon president calls on members to help end racism
Mormon president calls on members to help end racism
Mormon leader backs peaceful efforts to combat racism
Mormon conference to be crowd-less again due to pandemic
Mormon conference to be crowd-less again due to pandemic
Mormon conference to be crowd-less again due to pandemic
Mormon conference to be crowd-less again due to pandemic
Mormons hold signature conference virtually due to pandemic
Mormons hold signature conference virtually due to pandemic
Mormons hold signature conference virtually due to pandemic
Mormons hold signature conference virtually due to pandemic
Mormon Conference
New Mormon Leaders
Virus Outbreak Mormon Church
Mormons to hold major conference without attendees
Mormons making wedding rule change to be more inclusive
At 94, Mormon president proves himself open to change
At 94, Mormon president proves himself open to change
At 94, Mormon president proves himself open to change
Mormons to spend less time at church on Sundays, leaders say
Mormons to spend less time at church on Sundays, leaders say
Mormons to spend less time at church on Sundays, leaders say
Mormons to spend less time at church on Sundays, leaders say
Mormons to spend less time at church on Sundays, leaders say
Mormons to spend less time at church on Sundays, leaders say
Mormons to spend less time at church on Sundays, leaders say
Mormons to spend less time at church on Sundays, leaders say
Mormons to spend less time at church on Sundays, leaders say
Mormons to spend less time at church on Sundays, leaders say
Mormons to spend less time at church on Sundays, leaders say
Mormons to spend less time at church on Sundays, leaders say
Mormons to spend less time at church on Sundays, leaders say
Mormon no more: Tabernacle Choir renamed in big church shift
LDS Temple
Mormon President
Mormon leader: Defend founder Joseph Smith's story
LDS Conference
Mormon LDS LAtter-day Saints temple
Mormon, LDS, Latter-day Saints Temple
Mormon, LDS, temple. Latter-day Saints
Mormons select 3 new leaders; all from Utah
Mormons select 3 new leaders; all from Utah
LDS Conference
LDS Temple
Richard G. Scott
Thomas S. Monson
Mormon Conference
Mormon Conference
Mormon Conference
LDS conference
LDS Conference
LDS Conference
LDS Conference
LDS Conference
LDS Conference
LDS Conference
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.