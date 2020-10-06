 Skip to main content
Latter-day Saints apostle tests positive for COVID-19
breaking top story

Latter-day Saints apostle tests positive for COVID-19

  • Updated
Mormon Conference

Members of the the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles Gerrit W. Gong, right, and his wife, Susan Lindsay, walk off as Ulisses Soares, left, of Brazil, receives a hug from his wife, Rosana Fernandes, following the morning session of a twice-annual conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Saturday, March 31, 2018, in Salt Lake City.

 AP File Photo/Rick Bowmer

SALT LAKE CITY — A senior leader of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints tested positive for COVID-19, church officials said.

Elder Gerrit W. Gong and his wife, Susan, tested positive and are being treated for mild symptoms, church spokesman Eric Hawkins said in a Tuesday morning statement.

"Their condition is mild, but they are being cautious and their health is being carefully monitored by doctors," Hawkins said. 

"The Church will follow all appropriate health protocols for contact tracing and will continue to follow health guidelines for this virus to protect Church leaders, including self-isolation, as appropriate. We continue to encourage all Church members to take steps to protect themselves and one another during this global pandemic."

New Mormon Leaders

One of the newest members of a top Mormon governing panel Gerrit W. Gong speaks on Thursday, June 28, 2018, in Salt Lake City during their first media interviews since being selected to the religion's Quorum of the Twelve Apostles earlier this year. Ulisses Soares and Gong made history by becoming the first-ever Latin-American and the first-ever person of Asian ancestry on the previously all-white top leadership panel that help make policy decisions for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Gong's speech for the church's semiannual General Conference last weekend was prerecorded because he might have been exposed to the coronavirus and stayed home, church officials said Saturday.

He was the only one of the church's 12 apostles not at the conference. The other apostles and the three members of the church's governing First Presidency were all in attendance and wearing masks while in separated seats on the stage.

The 66-year-old Gong became the first member of Asian ancestry on the previously all-white leadership panel when he was chosen for the post in 2018. He was born in Redwood City, California, but grandparents immigrated to the United States from China. Gong worked for the U.S. State Department before become a full-time church leader.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

