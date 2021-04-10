Jehovah's Witnesses offer first complete ASL Bible

“The goal is that every person in the world can have free access to God’s word in the language of their heart. It’s like a gift, a love letter to them,” he said.

“Their reaction has been, ‘I can finally take control of my own spirituality. I am not dependent on anyone. I can finally have a relationship with my Creator,’” he said. “The Bible is now in their own language, hitting their heart, affecting them in this powerful way. All of a sudden they feel closer to God.”

The ASL Bible is conveyed by well-dressed translators using their hands, face, and whole body to communicate the message of each verse.

“The love really shines through in the gestures and the expressions of the translators,” said Cheri Hoogs a resident of Idaho Falls, who has been hard of hearing since birth.

Previously, DVDs were used, which would require a player and a library of discs. Today, the ASL Bible can be easily accessed for free on multiple platforms, including jw.org/ase, and through various mobile app stores provided by Apple, Google and Microsoft.