'It is very unnatural to be out of church this time' — Magic Valley churches cope during coronavirus crisis

“There is a lot of room for creativity, for trying new things, and for finding new ways to connect as a community,” pastor Buddy Gharring said in an email. “Facebook live is an easy, non-intimidating way for new people to engage. We have seen lots of connections, people checking-in on and caring for each other, and we are starting to see lots of Zoom-based gatherings for people to see and hear each other and feel connected even in their own homes.”

The First United Methodist Church is also a part of COVID Care, a community-wide effort that teams up with other churches, faith communities and organizations to donate to a matching fund to help people who have lost their jobs due to COVID-19. Gharring said local business owners and managers can apply for gift cards to distribute to their employees who have lost income.

St. Ignatius of Antioch Orthodox Church has also been connecting with its members online. The Rev. Michael Habib said the physical separation has been trying.