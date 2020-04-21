'It is very unnatural to be out of church this time' — Magic Valley churches cope during coronavirus crisis

TWIN FALLS — People often turn to their faith during difficult times.
But when congregations can’t worship together, local churches are using different methods to connect with people and help them with hardships during COVID-19.
Like many churches, Lighthouse Church has moved its Sunday services online.
Pastor Greg Fadness of Lighthouse Church said a typical Sunday draws about 1,000 attendees, but he believes that number has increased.
“People not previously acquainted with our ministry are tuning in,” Fadness said in an email.
Lighthouse records its services at the church and streams it over Facebook, YouTube and Vimeo. Online services are about an hour long and consist of the worship team singing four songs, followed by a sermon. Other leaders of the church also give a five-minute encouragement called “Morning Manna” from scripture.
“We’re spending a lot more time at home and a lot more time on Zoom,” Fadness said. “This is an exciting time for the Church. It’s opened up a lot of opportunities for ministry ironically enough.”
Fadness and his wife, Pam, also host a 20-minute prayer and worship session via Facebook Live from their home at 12:15 p.m. Monday through Friday. Pam is a worship leader and the head of women’s ministry and missions at Lighthouse.
Fadness said Lighthouse also has a creative team that meets regularly to come up with ideas of how to communicate the gospel and care for people effectively.
“One problem with doing services online is that you can’t partake of Communion together,” he said.
So Lighthouse offers drive-up prayer and communion from noon to 3 p.m. on Saturdays. People can drive into the parking lot and volunteers come to their car wearing gloves and masks. Without leaving their car, people can receive communion and prayer. Lighthouse also gives out food boxes from noon to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday at its parking lot to anyone in need.
Fadness said Lighthouse staff is also calling and emailing more than 2,000 people in its database to periodically check in with them.
“Our staff meets over Zoom regularly to strategize on how to make sure our people are being cared for,” he said. “We have people who have or have had Covid-19. We have people who have lost their jobs and are living with a lot of uncertainty. We have doctors, nurses and other health professionals who live with the risk of contracting the virus every day. We have elderly folks who suffer from loneliness. For me, I love being with God’s people and I long for the day when we can gather together physically again.”
The First United Methodist Church is holding services for people with or without the internet. There are Facebook Live services at 9:30 a.m. with a call-in number through Zoom for anyone without internet access.
Don’t have a Facebook? The service is uploaded to YouTube at 11 a.m.
“There is a lot of room for creativity, for trying new things, and for finding new ways to connect as a community,” pastor Buddy Gharring said in an email. “Facebook live is an easy, non-intimidating way for new people to engage. We have seen lots of connections, people checking-in on and caring for each other, and we are starting to see lots of Zoom-based gatherings for people to see and hear each other and feel connected even in their own homes.”
The First United Methodist Church is also a part of COVID Care, a community-wide effort that teams up with other churches, faith communities and organizations to donate to a matching fund to help people who have lost their jobs due to COVID-19. Gharring said local business owners and managers can apply for gift cards to distribute to their employees who have lost income.
St. Ignatius of Antioch Orthodox Church has also been connecting with its members online. The Rev. Michael Habib said the physical separation has been trying.
“This has been incredibly difficult on all of us especially because we are in Lent and Holy Week, a time of year when Orthodox Christian increase their church attendance, and now we are having to ask folks to remain home,” Habib said in an email on April 15. “It is very unnatural to be out of church this time. My hope is that the live stream will help people experience the season as best as possible given the circumstances.”
Habib said the church is live-streaming its services and holding parish social gatherings and meetings by Zoom.
“I spend more time on phone calls and video calls than I would have before,” he said. “My preference has always been to communicate with people in person and of course that is not possible right now so we are making the best of it.”
Members regularly call other members throughout the week and send regular updates to the parish. Habib said he has asked members to let him know if they are having any difficulty and need help.
“The current situation has given all of us a chance to reevaluate our own lives and priorities in hope that when we return to normal life, it will be a new normal that will help us to lead more Christ-like lives going forward,” Habib said. “It has also given folks a greater appreciation for the church and all the church has to offer. We really don’t learn to appreciate someone or something until we lose it.”
