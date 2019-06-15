{{featured_button_text}}

Judd called to serve

BURLEY — Shelby Lyn Judd, daughter of Kelly and Carl Judd, has been called to serve as a missionary for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Mexico Puebla North Mission.

Judd will report to the Missionary Training Center in Mexico City July 2. She will speak at 9 a.m. June 23 in the Burley 1st Ward, 2420 Parke Ave.

Redders called to serve

BURLEY — Karen and Guy Redder have been called to serve a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Hawaii Honolulu Mission.

They will speak at 11:30 a.m. June 23 in the Burley 9th Ward, 250 Normal Ave.

Cook called to serve

BURLEY — Hallie Cook, the daughter of Trista and Matt Cook, has been called to serve a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Atlanta Georgia North Mission. She will report to the Missionary Training Center in Provo, Utah, July 3.

Cook will speak at noon June 23 in the Burley West Stake Center, 221 W. Main St.

