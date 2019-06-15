Judd called to serve
BURLEY — Shelby Lyn Judd, daughter of Kelly and Carl Judd, has been called to serve as a missionary for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Mexico Puebla North Mission.
Judd will report to the Missionary Training Center in Mexico City July 2. She will speak at 9 a.m. June 23 in the Burley 1st Ward, 2420 Parke Ave.
Redders called to serve
BURLEY — Karen and Guy Redder have been called to serve a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Hawaii Honolulu Mission.
They will speak at 11:30 a.m. June 23 in the Burley 9th Ward, 250 Normal Ave.
Cook called to serve
BURLEY — Hallie Cook, the daughter of Trista and Matt Cook, has been called to serve a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Atlanta Georgia North Mission. She will report to the Missionary Training Center in Provo, Utah, July 3.
Cook will speak at noon June 23 in the Burley West Stake Center, 221 W. Main St.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.