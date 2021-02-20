Faith Corner: When the hand of God is upon your life

Often when we think about the Christian life, our thoughts turn to the many blessings we have in Christ. In Ephesians 1 the Apostle Paul unloads a storehouse of these blessings, including adoption, redemption, forgiveness, grace, inheritance and the indwelling of the Holy Spirit. Those blessings not only verify that we are His, but they bring great joy and delight for the one who has repented and believed in the Lord Jesus Christ.
However, you and I both know that the Christian life is anything but a bed of roses. If anything, the thorns of those roses often pierce our lives. Our lack of self-discipline and our continual running toward sin will bring God’s hand of discipline into our lives. This is the side of the Christian life that we generally don’t want to talk about. Tell me, who loves to be disciplined? As I have raised my six children, not one of them has ever come to me and said, “Dad, I need discipline.” No, discipline often comes when the evidence of our sin is doused all over us, and the God who has saved us desires us to bring us to the point of repentance and then instruction. God won’t let His children just do what they want to; He wants to teach and instruct so as to bring the wayward sinner back into the fold. Discipline often takes the sinner by surprise and may be viewed as unwelcome.
Hebrews 12 is a great reminder of how God uses discipline in our lives, as the writer says in verse 10, “...but He disciplines us for our good, so that we may share His holiness.” God’s goal in disciplining His children is that they may be conformed into the likeness and holiness of Christ. It is something that the born-again Christian should embrace. In Hebrews 12:4–11, the writer uses the word “discipline” nine times in eight verses to drive home this reality. Now, it might surprise you the way God uses this word in these verses. Often we think of discipline as retribution or punishment. We may think that God disciplines us as punishment for our sin. However, that is not the meaning of this Greek word. And this is important. The word for “discipline” here is the Greek word paideia, and it actually means education, training, instructing or nurturing. It is a word that says that God is getting your attention to grow you in Christ. It points to sanctification, to God guiding and teaching your heart. This word came to be used for a father and mother instructing their children. Maybe that is the best illustration of it: Just as a father and mother discipline or instruct their child for the sake of molding his/her heart, so God, in a spiritual way that is tangible, gets our attention and then instructs us. Discipline in this sense does involve correction and even punishment as a part of the teaching and training process for the purpose of bringing about maturity in the Christian. So this word is used in our passage to help us grasp that God’s disciplining hand is upon us for our good and His glory.
Now, it is essential for us to understand theologically how God uses His discipline in our lives. Let me say this up front: There is a difference between God’s discipline and God’s judgment. We have to get these two right. God’s discipline or instruction is only for those who are His children. And God’s judgment is only for unbelievers. Remember, beloved, the sweet verse in Romans 8:1, which says, “Therefore there is now no condemnation for those who are in Christ Jesus.” There is no judgment for those who are in Christ, those who have repented and have turned in faith to receive Jesus Christ as their Lord and Savior. To some degree, God’s discipline in a believer’s life is short-lived, because once you die, once you exit this earth and enter His presence, you will be glorified and made perfect by Him.
As for God’s judgment, it is heaped upon the unbeliever, the rejector, who hates God and rebels against His truth. God’s judgment comes to those who don’t know Him as Lord and Savior. It is for all those who have rejected Christ, who will stand in the Great White Throne judgment, where they will be judged for their sins and sent to Hell for eternity. God will not let any sin go unnoticed, and His judgment on your sin has either been paid by Christ’s blood and applied to your life through faith in Him, or it will be pronounced upon you in the form of eternal damnation at the Great White Throne judgment.
So understand up front that the writer of Hebrews is talking about spiritual discipline that God the Father exercises on His children. Next time I write, I want to discuss the three ways God disciplines His children. Until then, know that God wants His best in your life and that He is actively molding and shaping you to His likeness through discipline. Embrace this truth, beloved, and learn.
Dr. Bear Morton shepherds Christ’s flock at Magic Valley Bible Church. Feel free to check out and contact this church at mvbibletf.org. The church has a Christian bookstore that may be of help to you. It is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 pm.