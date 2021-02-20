Faith Corner: When the hand of God is upon your life

However, you and I both know that the Christian life is anything but a bed of roses. If anything, the thorns of those roses often pierce our lives. Our lack of self-discipline and our continual running toward sin will bring God’s hand of discipline into our lives. This is the side of the Christian life that we generally don’t want to talk about. Tell me, who loves to be disciplined? As I have raised my six children, not one of them has ever come to me and said, “Dad, I need discipline.” No, discipline often comes when the evidence of our sin is doused all over us, and the God who has saved us desires us to bring us to the point of repentance and then instruction. God won’t let His children just do what they want to; He wants to teach and instruct so as to bring the wayward sinner back into the fold. Discipline often takes the sinner by surprise and may be viewed as unwelcome.

Hebrews 12 is a great reminder of how God uses discipline in our lives, as the writer says in verse 10, “...but He disciplines us for our good, so that we may share His holiness.” God’s goal in disciplining His children is that they may be conformed into the likeness and holiness of Christ. It is something that the born-again Christian should embrace. In Hebrews 12:4–11, the writer uses the word “discipline” nine times in eight verses to drive home this reality. Now, it might surprise you the way God uses this word in these verses. Often we think of discipline as retribution or punishment. We may think that God disciplines us as punishment for our sin. However, that is not the meaning of this Greek word. And this is important. The word for “discipline” here is the Greek word paideia, and it actually means education, training, instructing or nurturing. It is a word that says that God is getting your attention to grow you in Christ. It points to sanctification, to God guiding and teaching your heart. This word came to be used for a father and mother instructing their children. Maybe that is the best illustration of it: Just as a father and mother discipline or instruct their child for the sake of molding his/her heart, so God, in a spiritual way that is tangible, gets our attention and then instructs us. Discipline in this sense does involve correction and even punishment as a part of the teaching and training process for the purpose of bringing about maturity in the Christian. So this word is used in our passage to help us grasp that God’s disciplining hand is upon us for our good and His glory.