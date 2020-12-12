Faith Corner: When Jewish customs shine light on the precision of Christ

It is always a joy to study to the Scriptures and have the Lord teach your heart. One of the things that is often missed by today’s student of the Scriptures is how Jewish customs fit into the significance of what is being taught. As a Gentile, I often miss, at first glance, the deeper meaning of what the Lord is teaching me. That is, until I dive into the passage and examine the context and Jewish customs that fit that passage.

Such is the case with Luke 2 and Jesus’ presentation before the Levites at the temple. As you dive into the importance of Jewish customs established by God, you come to a ceremony called the redemption of the first-born son. This act is pointed out in Numbers 3:40–51. It demanded that the oldest son be set aside to be the priest for the family. This simply meant that the oldest son would perform the duties of their religious ceremonies.

This all changed when the Levites were appointed to be priests of the temple because of their faithfulness to God in worshiping Him and not the golden calf after the Israelites left Egypt (Exodus 32:27–29; Numbers 3:5–13). Since the Levites now performed the rites of temple worship, God ordained a ceremony that required that the firstborn son of each family be presented to a temple priest and then “redeemed” or bought back from the priest (Numbers 3:49-51).