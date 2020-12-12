Faith Corner: When Jewish customs shine light on the precision of Christ

It is always a joy to study to the Scriptures and have the Lord teach your heart. One of the things that is often missed by today’s student of the Scriptures is how Jewish customs fit into the significance of what is being taught. As a Gentile, I often miss, at first glance, the deeper meaning of what the Lord is teaching me. That is, until I dive into the passage and examine the context and Jewish customs that fit that passage.
Such is the case with Luke 2 and Jesus’ presentation before the Levites at the temple. As you dive into the importance of Jewish customs established by God, you come to a ceremony called the redemption of the first-born son. This act is pointed out in Numbers 3:40–51. It demanded that the oldest son be set aside to be the priest for the family. This simply meant that the oldest son would perform the duties of their religious ceremonies.
This all changed when the Levites were appointed to be priests of the temple because of their faithfulness to God in worshiping Him and not the golden calf after the Israelites left Egypt (Exodus 32:27–29; Numbers 3:5–13). Since the Levites now performed the rites of temple worship, God ordained a ceremony that required that the firstborn son of each family be presented to a temple priest and then “redeemed” or bought back from the priest (Numbers 3:49-51).
This is exactly the ceremony, which is still practiced by the Jews today, that awaited Joseph and Mary, and, of course, Jesus. The amount of the “redemption” was five coins. In return, the parents received back their child. The priest took the five coins and gave it to charity or the poor. After Mary’s cleansing in the baths that stood at the base of the temple, as a symbol of being ceremonially clean after bearing her son, Mary and Joseph entered the temple seeking a Levitical priest to receive their son and to pay him five coins to buy Jesus back. Luke records for us this encounter in chapter 2.
After Jesus’ presentation to the priest, Joseph and Mary divinely found themselves before Simeon. I say divinely because, if you remember, God had promised Simeon that before his death, he would physically see the Messiah (Luke 2:25–26). Every day, Simeon entered the temple expecting that today may be the day. As he grew old, that anticipation grew even stronger. Finally, it was the day. I love our Lord in the midst of all this. He no doubt confirmed to Simeon who exactly was the Messiah as Simeon encouraged Joseph, Mary and Jesus that eventful day. It was a crowded day, with much activity on the Temple Mount. Yet, in the providence and sovereignty of God, He led them to meet. Luke records Simenon’s response in Luke 2:29–32: “Now, Lord, You are letting Your bond-servant depart in peace, according to Your word; for my eyes have seen Your salvation, Which You have prepared in the presence of all the peoples: A light for revelation for the Gentiles, and the glory of Your people Israel.”
Wow, what a blessing! How would you like to end a promise like that? “The glory of Your people Israel” speaks only about the Messiah that God would send. And did you notice, it was not only a blessing to Israel but also for us Gentiles.
Luke 2:33 tells us Joseph and Mary’s reaction: “And His father and mother were amazed at the things which were being said about Him.” They knew this was a miraculous birth. Remember, the Angel appeared to Joseph to help him get on board with what God was doing. Even Mary had that encounter. But there is more. As the ceremony was being performed and Simeon handed back Jesus to Mary, Luke 2:34–35 says, “And Simeon blessed them and said to His mother Mary, ‘Behold, this Child is appointed for the fall and rise of many in Israel, and as a sign to be opposed—and a sword will pierce your own soul—to the end that thoughts from many hearts may be revealed.”
You talk about joy turning to sorrow, or at least confusion, this was it. Oh, what a painful prophecy that Simeon put in the ears of Jesus’ parents. He was pointing to the plan of God and the redemption of sinners through His Messiah, the anointed One, who would suffer and die and rise from the grave. Before there was going to be glory, there was going to be suffering. That is clearly what Isaiah prophesies in chapter 53 and throughout the Old Testament and what Peter explains in 1 Peter 1:10–11: “As to this salvation, the prophets who prophesied of the grace that would come to you made careful searches and inquiries, seeking to know what person or time the Spirit of Christ within them was indicating as He predicted the sufferings of Christ and the glories to follow.”
Beloved, as we celebrate Christ’s first coming, may we see with divine eyes the way God revealed His Son. The details and the prophecies and the fulfillment of these details and prophecies in Jesus alone cause us to worship Him without a shadow of doubt that He is the Messiah, our Redeemer and our Lord. All of this was put into motion by our mighty God, who loved us. While we were still sinners, He sent Christ to die, resurrect and ascend. May we continue to study in awe and rejoice in the perfect unfolding of the plan of God. To Him be the glory forever and ever. Amen.
Dr. Bear Morton shepherds the people of Magic Valley Bible Church at 204 Main Ave. N in downtown Twin Falls. The church also has a bookstore that is open to the public Monday–Saturday, 10 a.m.–1 p.m. For more information about the church, go to mvbibletf.org, or to listen to sermons online, go to youtube.com/user/MVBible.
