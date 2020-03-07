Faith Corner: When God disciplines His people

There is a pattern in the Holy Bible that is unavoidable. A pattern of God loving His people by disciplining them like a loving father does his children. The reader of the Holy Bible will be reminded that this happens again and again and again.
Discipline and wrath are not the same. One is reserved for the child, the other is reserved for the enemy. Nations should treat their citizens differently than its enemies.
This weekend as you gather with your church family, your pastor will enter that sacred pulpit to speak the oracles of God. The hearer who belongs to God will receive that preached word different than the skeptic or the critic. The one longs to hear from God, the other wants to be entertained. The one will say “give me the book” the other will say “tell me a story.”
We often read in the New Testament the statement “he who has ears to hear, let him hear what the Spirit says to the churches.” There will be a longing from God’s people to hear the voice of God. The others will be marked by saying “give me something new, something fresh, something relevant. I’m tired of that old outdated book.”
The hearer at the church house this weekend will be best identified as the Spirit of God examines the heart as the words of God pass the ear gate.
There are three things I encourage the reader to do before gathering at your church house this weekend. They are three simple things on paper but culturally complex and tempting to give up on.
- Read your Bible.
- Believe what it says.
- Do what it commands.
- Look closely at that simple list again.
Are you reading the Bible? If not, that may be an indication of your need for a personal revival. If your pastor is not preaching from the Bible, then your church is in need of a revival. If your community rises up in revolt when confronted with the words of the Bible, then your community is in need of a wide spread awakening.
Do you believe what the Bible says? If not, you have accepted the skeptical worldview of the hater of God and does anything possible to keep ears from hearing. A secular worldview is flawed and intended to divert attention away from truth. It’s like when a pro-life person says they want to see no abortions available except for babies conceived in rape or incest. This is a challenge to what the Bible teaches about life. If life begins at conception, then all life begins at conception and the child conceived in rape or incest is as much a living person as one conceived in God-honoring marriage of a man and a woman. To think otherwise is evidence that the enemy of truth has successfully caused the occasional reader or hearer to not believe the Bible.
If obeying the commands of the Bible have become optional to you then the examination of self will bear evidence that the professing person is either being disciplined by the loving God or set for the day of judgment. The commands of God are not the burden you claim them to be. To the liberated exile, the commands of God are sweet and loved by His child.
When you gather this week at the church house be sure to carry your Bible with you and read it. Do more than just perform a disciplined exercise, believe this eternal, reliable, relevant, sufficient word. After you read it, believe it. After you believe it, do it. Do not neglect God, do not cast Him aside any longer. Gather at a God fearing, Bible believing church this weekend. Good news for you, there are many in the valley. You’ll spot one as soon as you get there. Listen to what the people sing and listen to what the preacher preaches. Flee the one that treats the Bible more like a piece of jewelry, set up your tent at the one that read the Bible, believes the Bible, and obeys what God commands of His people.
Paul Thompson is the senior preaching pastor of the Eastside Baptist Church, which gathers on Sundays at 10:30 a.m. 5:30 p.m. at 204 Eastland Drive North, Twin Falls. Visit esbcTwinFalls.com for more information.