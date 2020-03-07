Faith Corner: When God disciplines His people

When you gather this week at the church house be sure to carry your Bible with you and read it. Do more than just perform a disciplined exercise, believe this eternal, reliable, relevant, sufficient word. After you read it, believe it. After you believe it, do it. Do not neglect God, do not cast Him aside any longer. Gather at a God fearing, Bible believing church this weekend. Good news for you, there are many in the valley. You’ll spot one as soon as you get there. Listen to what the people sing and listen to what the preacher preaches. Flee the one that treats the Bible more like a piece of jewelry, set up your tent at the one that read the Bible, believes the Bible, and obeys what God commands of His people.