Faith Corner: What matters the most

This singular focus is found throughout the Bible. Jesus, in summing up the commandments, drives this truth into our hearts in Matthew 22:37–39, “…YOU SHALL LOVE THE LORD YOUR GOD WITH ALL YOUR HEART, AND WITH ALL YOUR SOUL, AND WITH ALL YOUR MIND.’ This is the great and foremost commandment. The second is like it, ‘YOU SHALL LOVE YOUR NEIGHBOR AS YOURSELF.’” This is the heart of all that God has communicated to us in the Bible. We are to do everything according to this summation. We are to love the triune God (the Father, Son, and Holy Spirit) with our heart, soul, mind and body, doing everything to glorify Him. This is the born-again Christian. It defines us. The Apostle Paul says in Colossians 3:17, “Whatever you do in word or deed, do all in the name of the Lord Jesus, giving thanks through Him to God the Father.” Again, whatever we say and whatever we do, we do in the name of the Lord Jesus Christ, in other words, for His glory.