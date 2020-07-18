Faith Corner: What matters the most

Even with the current crisis telling us what matters and what doesn’t matter, the born-again Christian is consumed with one thing — Jesus Christ. What matters the most, beloved, is Jesus! The Christian is consumed with knowing the Christ of the Holy Bible and making His name great among the people.
This singular focus is found throughout the Bible. Jesus, in summing up the commandments, drives this truth into our hearts in Matthew 22:37–39, “…YOU SHALL LOVE THE LORD YOUR GOD WITH ALL YOUR HEART, AND WITH ALL YOUR SOUL, AND WITH ALL YOUR MIND.’ This is the great and foremost commandment. The second is like it, ‘YOU SHALL LOVE YOUR NEIGHBOR AS YOURSELF.’” This is the heart of all that God has communicated to us in the Bible. We are to do everything according to this summation. We are to love the triune God (the Father, Son, and Holy Spirit) with our heart, soul, mind and body, doing everything to glorify Him. This is the born-again Christian. It defines us. The Apostle Paul says in Colossians 3:17, “Whatever you do in word or deed, do all in the name of the Lord Jesus, giving thanks through Him to God the Father.” Again, whatever we say and whatever we do, we do in the name of the Lord Jesus Christ, in other words, for His glory.
Then Jesus says in our Matthew passage that the second command is like it, “YOU SHALL LOVE YOUR NEIGHBOR AS YOURSELF.” Our vertical love for Christ will result in a horizontal love for His created people. Loving Christ above all things bleeds into how we love those around us. By the way, your neighbor is everybody outside your household. They are the object of the outpouring of your love for God. If you love God, you will in turn love your neighbor.
What seems obvious today is that as the world focuses on loving their neighbor by saying that this life matters or that life matters, they miss the importance of loving God first. The world might do that, but not so the Christian. The Christian makes Christ and His gospel their greatest pursuit. I cannot love my neighbor in a biblical way without first knowing God. That comes with repenting of (turning from) your sin and turning in faith to receive Jesus Christ as your Lord and Savior. Only then will you be able to love your neighbors in ways that point them back to Christ.
By the way, the greatest need your neighbor has is to hear and know about Jesus Christ. All this to say, Christian, to make an impact, you must love God with all your heart, soul and mind and then love your neighbor by proclaiming salvation in Jesus Christ alone. This is the greatest loving truth you can share with those around you — that Jesus, who is fully and truly God and fully and truly man, has been crucified for the atonement of your sins. That He rose from the grave and ascended into heaven. That He has saved you from the just penalty of your sins, which is eternal damnation, and has given you His grace and forgiveness. That He will do the same for them.
That, beloved, is what your neighbors need above everything else. What matters the most and what the world needs today is Jesus Christ! May we never forget this.
Dr. Bear Morton shepherds the people of Magic Valley Bible Church at 204 Main Ave. N. in downtown Twin Falls. For more information about the church, go to mvbibletf.org. To listen to or watch sermons online, go to youtube.com/user/MVBible.
