Faith Corner: Twin Falls teen plugs into technology to maintain her faith

Jeilin’s excitement for the things she has learned is reflected in her efforts to invite others in Twin Falls to view the convention. “I think many young people would enjoy the talks on creation,” she said. “I think that being in the comfort of your own home and being able to do it on your own time, I feel like would be appealing to people my age.”

Instead of using her devices as an escape from reality, Jeilin has found a way to connect with others and educate herself about the world around her, enabling her to look forward to the future with excitement. She believes that having a firm foundation of faith has helped her to view the current world circumstances with patience and positivity.

“Faith has helped our global brotherhood to continue to thrive even during a pandemic,” said Robert Hendriks, U.S. spokesman for Jehovah’s Witnesses. “Our faith will continue to unite us in worship—even virtually—as millions gather in private homes around the world to enjoy a powerful and inspiring spiritual program.”

All are invited to attend the convention by going to jw.org on the web or the free JW Library app at Media > JW Broadcasting available for iOS or Android. JW Broadcasting is also available on streaming platforms like ROKU TV, Apple TV, and others. The program is free and accessible to all. Installments are released most Mondays through Aug. 16.

