Faith Corner: Twin Falls teen plugs into technology to maintain her faith

Jeilin Michel, 16, sits at her kitchen table with a pen and notebook. Her earbuds, a wardrobe staple for the past year, filter out distractions as she focuses on the laptop screen in front of her. Her eyes are fixed on a video discussing a Bible-based discourse about building faith amidst the challenges of this ever-changing world. Jeilin smiles and looks up the scriptural references on her phone, using a downloaded Bible study app.
In this digital age, spiritual values can seem hard to hold on to. However, Jeilin has found a way to successfully maintain joy and to view the future with optimism.
How?
By using technology to build her faith.
For Jeilin, growing up as one of Jehovah’s Witnesses has always meant a routine of Bible study and fellowship. However, in March of 2020, Jehovah’s Witnesses discontinued in-person gatherings and moved everything to an online format out of concern for the health and safety of everyone—an arrangement that is still in place. With this new adjustment, it has become necessary for many, including Jeilin, to adapt to using technology and meeting together virtually to receive that same instruction.
Jeilin faced the challenge head-on and learned how to use the various platforms and apps needed to feed herself socially, intellectually, and spiritually.
“The use of technology has had a positive effect on Jeilin,” her mother, Yadira, said. “She has learned to use it in a balanced way for her spiritual growth and entertainment.”
“I think I’ve adjusted well,” Jeilin said. “It’s been really nice to have everything available at my fingertips.”
Something that Jeilin has looked forward to every summer has been a three-day in-person convention held in various stadiums and arenas around the world, a long-standing routine that has been in place since 1897—until last year. For the second year in a row, this program will be presented virtually and is being released in six installments through mid-August.
Jeilin is enjoying the benefits of the online platform—especially the ability to rewind and watch parts of the program again. She also expressed appreciation for the ease of being able to connect and continue to get the information she needs to build herself up.
The theme of this year’s program is “Powerful by Faith!” One of the highlights is a full-length feature film about the life of the Bible character Daniel. The movie is available in over 500 languages and can be streamed free of charge.
Jeilin’s excitement for the things she has learned is reflected in her efforts to invite others in Twin Falls to view the convention. “I think many young people would enjoy the talks on creation,” she said. “I think that being in the comfort of your own home and being able to do it on your own time, I feel like would be appealing to people my age.”
Instead of using her devices as an escape from reality, Jeilin has found a way to connect with others and educate herself about the world around her, enabling her to look forward to the future with excitement. She believes that having a firm foundation of faith has helped her to view the current world circumstances with patience and positivity.
“Faith has helped our global brotherhood to continue to thrive even during a pandemic,” said Robert Hendriks, U.S. spokesman for Jehovah’s Witnesses. “Our faith will continue to unite us in worship—even virtually—as millions gather in private homes around the world to enjoy a powerful and inspiring spiritual program.”
All are invited to attend the convention by going to jw.org on the web or the free JW Library app at Media > JW Broadcasting available for iOS or Android. JW Broadcasting is also available on streaming platforms like ROKU TV, Apple TV, and others. The program is free and accessible to all. Installments are released most Mondays through Aug. 16.