Faith Corner: Truth decay

Where is the truth? As a born-again Christian, I am sick of all the lying and deceit that seems to be acceptable today. The world has taken what was once recognized as evil and calls it good and taken what is good and called it evil. We are living in a day in which “…everyone [does] what [is] right in his own eyes” (Judges 21:25). We can’t even have an honest election without the sin of men polluting it and destroying it to support their own sinful agendas.

Where is the truth? It is certainly is not in the media. It is absolutely not in today’s culture, which thinks it is being progressive and intuitive but spills its puke for others to walk in.

The truth is clearly in Jesus Christ and the Word of God. Not because I said so, but because the Lord, the Creator, the Savior, the Redeemer has said so. Jesus said in John 14:6, “I am the way, and the truth, and the life; no one comes to the Father but through Me.” Not only is salvation and reconciliation to God found in Jesus alone, but so is the truth. Oh, the world challenges this statement and works to suppress its reality. Those who do so are a product of their father the devil, the father of lies (John 8:44), and they suppress the truth in their own unrighteousness (Romans. 1:18).