Faith Corner: Truth decay

Where is the truth? As a born-again Christian, I am sick of all the lying and deceit that seems to be acceptable today. The world has taken what was once recognized as evil and calls it good and taken what is good and called it evil. We are living in a day in which “…everyone [does] what [is] right in his own eyes” (Judges 21:25). We can’t even have an honest election without the sin of men polluting it and destroying it to support their own sinful agendas.
Where is the truth? It is certainly is not in the media. It is absolutely not in today’s culture, which thinks it is being progressive and intuitive but spills its puke for others to walk in.
The truth is clearly in Jesus Christ and the Word of God. Not because I said so, but because the Lord, the Creator, the Savior, the Redeemer has said so. Jesus said in John 14:6, “I am the way, and the truth, and the life; no one comes to the Father but through Me.” Not only is salvation and reconciliation to God found in Jesus alone, but so is the truth. Oh, the world challenges this statement and works to suppress its reality. Those who do so are a product of their father the devil, the father of lies (John 8:44), and they suppress the truth in their own unrighteousness (Romans. 1:18).
The reason there is truth decay is that people would rather trust their feelings than the Word of God. Man has made himself ruler and judge, when the Scriptures clearly tell us that man’s feeble attempt to declare himself king is a self-deception and destruction to the soul. Jeremiah 17:9 tells us why it is utter foolishness to think that man can rule according to his own desires: “The heart is more deceitful than all else, and is desperately sick; who can understand it?” Our sinful hearts tell us to do things that we think are best, but in the end, those things are full of lies and destruction.
Our lives must depend on God’s truth, not personal feelings. That is our only hope to navigate this lying world. We must have our focus on the right object, divinely revealed truth. You are a fool to order your life according to your feelings rather than the Word of God. A life fixed on feelings and one’s opinion of what is true will in the end find itself in a place of despair. When our feelings are not fact-checked against the authoritative and sufficient Word of God, we make wrong and sinful choices. Our lives must be persuaded and governed by the Word of God, or we are in a world of hurt.
Jesus Christ came into the world to save sinners! Jesus specifically said He had not come to save those who want to exonerate themselves (Mark 2:17). Where there is no recognition of sin and guilt, there can be no salvation, no sanctification, and therefore no real emancipation from sin’s ruthless and destructive power.
Beloved, we need Jesus Christ! We need His truth! If you find yourself outside God’s truth, you must repent, turning from your self-sufficiency and turning to and believing in the only truth that can set you free: Jesus Christ. Jesus asserts His truth knowing it is His best for you. He has demonstrated that on the Cross and through His resurrection and ascension. He has given us His truth so we can discern right from wrong. Jesus said, in John 17:17, “Sanctify them in the truth; Your word is truth.”
Listen, beloved, you are called to be a truth-seeker, and the only way you will find and receive the truth is to come to Jesus Christ through faith and repentance. No other way will suffice. Come to Christ while He may be found. Go to a church that is not ashamed of the gospel of Jesus Christ, one that does not rewrite the gospel to fit the cultural norms. Go to a church that proclaims and hails the truth. The only remedy for the truth decay in which we find ourselves is Jesus Christ, in His redemption and the Word of God. I will see you this Sunday, Lord willing, where the Word of God is opened and proclaimed. I will see you in His Church.
