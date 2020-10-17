Faith Corner: Threats to the gospel: The social justice movement

With the world in chaos and pressing in on all sides, the Church must be prepared to defend and proclaim the hope that is within them. The Gospel is the only truth and the only solution to man’s sin. Not a better economy, not health care for all, not equal material wealth for all people, not socialism; no, the issue is that men without Christ as their Lord and Savior are sinners, and their only hope for redemption is Jesus Christ. John 3:16–17 gives us clear understanding of this in Jesus’ declaration, “For God so loved the world, that He gave His only begotten Son, that whoever believes in Him shall not perish, but have eternal life. For God did not send the Son into the world to judge the world, but that the world might be saved through Him.” This is God’s solution and man’s only hope when it comes to a kingdom that operates in righteousness for all eternity. This is where everything is heading, according to the Bible: an eternal state where Jesus is King, sovereignly ruling for all eternity. Only then will true justice prevail.