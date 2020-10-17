Faith Corner: Threats to the gospel: The social justice movement

With the world in chaos and pressing in on all sides, the Church must be prepared to defend and proclaim the hope that is within them. The Gospel is the only truth and the only solution to man’s sin. Not a better economy, not health care for all, not equal material wealth for all people, not socialism; no, the issue is that men without Christ as their Lord and Savior are sinners, and their only hope for redemption is Jesus Christ. John 3:16–17 gives us clear understanding of this in Jesus’ declaration, “For God so loved the world, that He gave His only begotten Son, that whoever believes in Him shall not perish, but have eternal life. For God did not send the Son into the world to judge the world, but that the world might be saved through Him.” This is God’s solution and man’s only hope when it comes to a kingdom that operates in righteousness for all eternity. This is where everything is heading, according to the Bible: an eternal state where Jesus is King, sovereignly ruling for all eternity. Only then will true justice prevail.
One of the major threats that we as Christians face today is a movement within evangelicalism that is referred to as the social justice movement. You talk about an ever-changing ideology, this is it. It includes crucial race theory, intersectionality, reparations, and wokeness. All these nuances are at the heart of the social justice movement. This ideology has crept into the Church and has robbed the Gospel of its sufficiency and power to right all wrongs. Popular “preachers” of our day are embracing it as a hurting child does who wants his mother. This is a serious issue for the contemporary Church.
Before I get too far down the road, let me give you a definition of social justice. Social justice is defined as “a philosophical and political concept holding that, because all people in this world should have equal access to wealth, health, opportunity and well-being, all people of this world are thus obliged to make it so.” Now you might be thinking, what is wrong with that? Shouldn’t everybody be treated equally? Shouldn’t justice be for all? What threat is there to the Gospel if we are helping people?
This where the enemy is so crafty in subverting the power of the biblical Gospel and changing it to more of a social gospel. If the “Church” believes that their mission is to make sure everybody is on equal footing socially and economically, then they have strayed and traded in the biblical Gospel for something less. Any Bible student knows that God is not looking at the social status of an individual to see if they have been treated fairly when it comes to salvation. Regardless of the evils people have suffered at the hands of others or have inflicted on others, no matter their social status, no matter their color, no matter what, the Bible clearly teaches that Jesus Christ is the only means provided for anyone to be saved. Only He can nurture and heal a broken heart. Jesus proclaims in John 14:6, “I am the way, and the truth, and the life; no one comes to the Father but through Me.”
Sinful men need to repent and believe in Jesus Christ to be saved. In a social justice mindset, no longer are unsaved people being defined on a spiritual basis, but on economic and/or sociological terms. Rather than recognizing Jesus as their only hope, who is sufficient to meet their needs, the social justice camp prioritizes bettering their earthly life. They do this through their desire and attempts to remedy earthly injustices. As a result, the lost person no longer sees himself as a transgressor against a holy God but as one who is now owed something by God, or at least by His created world.
Listen, beloved, if Jesus wanted His works to save people, He would have just healed them and gone on His way. But that is not what happened. Often, as Jesus displayed His healing power, he pointed out that it was the recipients’ faith in Him that saved them.
We see that the Jews loved the many works that Jesus performed, but they didn’t submit to Him through repentance and faith; thus, Jesus often rebuked them. Certainly, we are to show compassion for the afflicted, but we don’t weaken the power of the Gospel by just helping them to be in a better social and economic situation. Teaching them that their greatest need is social and economic equality and suggesting that it will bring them into the Christ’s kingdom is blasphemous.
Paul brings it all the way home for us when He says in Romans 1:16, “For I am not ashamed of the gospel, for it is the power of God for salvation to everyone who believes, to the Jew first and also to the Greek.” The world has no problem with the Church doing good works; in fact, it will often join them in that pursuit. But the world despises the biblical Gospel of the Church, the only message that will save them through repentance and faith in Christ’s atoning work. The world will reject and persecute those churches that proclaim the true Gospel. Jesus says in John 3:19, “This is the judgment, that the Light has come into the world, and men loved the darkness rather than the Light, for their deeds were evil.”
Stay biblically grounded, beloved. Understand the power of Jesus Christ to save souls. Stay there and point people to Him.
Dr. Bear Morton shepherds Christ’s flock at Magic Valley Bible Church. Feel free to check out and contact this church at mvbibletf.org. The church has a Christian bookstore that may be of help to you. It is open Tuesday–Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
