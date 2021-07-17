Faith Corner: "There are Unproteded Babies in the City"

What if an enemy of the city of Twin Falls wanted to fly their flag at City Hall?
This past week in the city of Twin Falls, Idaho, five babies were stopped from having a live birth. While that happened, hardly anyone noticed. One could almost say, “no one noticed”. It was the late Francis Shaeffer who said that every abortion clinic in the nation should have a sign over the door that says “open by permission of the churches in this area”.
What would make a path possible to stop the murdering of babies in Twin Falls?
First, it would require a revival to happen in the church. It would require churches in the city to repent of their silence and apathy. It will require churches to stop taking their marching orders from the “pro-life” lobbyist and read their Bibles.
Second, it would require the church to strap on her gospel shoes and enter the field. That field the bible says is “white unto harvest”. That field where the “laborers are few”. That field where all great awakenings happen.
And, it will require a community ready to express and extend compassion to women who find themselves in need of help.
Since abortions began happening in Twin Falls, Idaho the murdering of babies has now reached over 1,900. How is that “women’s health”?
In 2013 I had penned these thoughts while thinking about the tyranny unleashed upon the unprotected babies in our city.
“I would expect there would be a global outrage if an army of 600 militia men, armed for war, burned a peaceful town down. I would likely join the cry for justice.
I would expect Facebook and Twitter to light up with posts for weeks if it was discovered that a father gave his daughters to invaders to do with as they wish. This is wrong on so many levels, and one would find few people to disagree that that father is not only a danger to his children, but to all of civilization.
I would expect a man who chops his dead wife up into twelve equal pieces and then sends those pieces throughout the land to not escape the death penalty would cause a shortage of pitchforks and tiki torches.
Yet, today, in our land and around the world, two organizations are largely unchallenged in their unjust and inhumane ways. UNICEF gets its pass because of its clever and well-put-together commercials and propaganda. Planned Parenthood will cunningly evade the questions on funding while they slaughter the unborn. Both organizations will gather large sums of money from taxpayers in America and individual donors. Making both UNICEF and Planned Parenthood holding governments around the world hostage.”
I would expect a nation that claims to be a nation under God would not stand for the murdering of (61) million defenseless babies.
This oversight seems unbelievable. Yet, when there is no acknowledgment of God, when men do what is right in their own eyes, only then can a nation sit quietly while the act of murdering five babies this week in Twin Falls will be protected by law.
Unprotected babies will be murdered in our city again in two weeks. Yet no news will be reported of the massacre.
Churches of the Magic Valley, prepare to give your best effort in answering our God. Better, repent of our laziness and carnal pursuit of happiness while this slaughtering takes place in our city.
It is clear, when men do what is right in their own eyes, they will soon be doing what is evil in the eyes of God and the enemy will quietly raise their flag at City Hall signaling their victory. This is being done multiple times a month.
Paul Thompson is the preaching pastor at Eastside Baptist Church in Twin Falls. Eastside Baptist gathers at 204 Eastland Drive North in Twin Falls at 10:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. on Sundays and 5:30 p.m. on Wednesdays. More information can be gathered at esbcTwinFalls.com.