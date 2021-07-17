Faith Corner: "There are Unproteded Babies in the City"

In 2013 I had penned these thoughts while thinking about the tyranny unleashed upon the unprotected babies in our city.

“I would expect there would be a global outrage if an army of 600 militia men, armed for war, burned a peaceful town down. I would likely join the cry for justice.

I would expect Facebook and Twitter to light up with posts for weeks if it was discovered that a father gave his daughters to invaders to do with as they wish. This is wrong on so many levels, and one would find few people to disagree that that father is not only a danger to his children, but to all of civilization.

I would expect a man who chops his dead wife up into twelve equal pieces and then sends those pieces throughout the land to not escape the death penalty would cause a shortage of pitchforks and tiki torches.

Yet, today, in our land and around the world, two organizations are largely unchallenged in their unjust and inhumane ways. UNICEF gets its pass because of its clever and well-put-together commercials and propaganda. Planned Parenthood will cunningly evade the questions on funding while they slaughter the unborn. Both organizations will gather large sums of money from taxpayers in America and individual donors. Making both UNICEF and Planned Parenthood holding governments around the world hostage.”