Faith Corner: The truth is, they are not telling you the truth

The complexity of living in a land that governs herself by moral codes while at the same time makes way for personal responsibility and private life is always in need of honest debate. Truthful conversations have to be made today. Like always, when society is not willing to debate and put thought to the test of logic will soon be completely ruined.

When a church puts aside truth for the sake of gathering more people or to be liked by the rebel who hates truth, then that church makes herself irrelevant because she no longer is a pillar and buttress of truth, rather is a carnival with cotton candy and clowns.

Truth is, everyone bases their argument upon a certain standard. Those who believe the Bible, the Bible is their standard. Those who believe the Book of Mormon, the Book of Mormon is their standard. Those who follow the Koran, the Koran is their standard. Those who follow their feelings, their feelings are the standard. When there is contradiction the only right thing to do is have an honest logical debate where the individuals argue from their standard. The most difficult part of this today is when the standard by which one argues from is not well defined and is more like Silly Putty.

If one is not able to speak from truthful consistency then it is like trying to convince another to trust them that “the ice on the lake will hold you up” when in fact whoever steps on it will immediately sink and drown. The truth is, they are not telling you the truth.

Paul Thompson is the preaching pastor at Eastside Baptist Church in Twin Falls. Eastside Baptist gathers at 204 Eastland Drive North in Twin Falls at 10:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. on Sundays and 5:30 p.m. on Wednesdays. More information can be gathered at esbcTwinFalls.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0