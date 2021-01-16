Faith Corner: The speaker of the House does not understand the holy things of God

This is indeed the day that the Lord has made, I will rejoice and be glad in it. But I will not let the events of the first week of the 117th Congress of the United States of America cause fear in me.

The 117th session of the U.S. House of Representatives began with a blasphemous prayer by a United Methodist preacher/representative who prayed in the name of Brahma (a false god), then mayhem broke out at the Capitol, while the Speaker of the House introduced new rules for the House chambers that abandon logic, reason, history and most importantly, righteousness.

The foolish conclusion of that prayer that opened the session, praying in the name of Brahma and being stated with “amen” and “awoman” may have been more than buffoonery and more a political whistle of a freight train. I’m not saying I understand the full implications of what this new rule means but this is for sure — the ruin of a nation is at the end of this rail, the bridge is out.

Who in the House of Representatives is speaking against this and what response will be from the church? I know what many pastors and churches will do… many will celebrate this. This pastor will not adhere to the forced agenda of the unholy.