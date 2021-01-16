Faith Corner: The speaker of the House does not understand the holy things of God

This is indeed the day that the Lord has made, I will rejoice and be glad in it. But I will not let the events of the first week of the 117th Congress of the United States of America cause fear in me.
The 117th session of the U.S. House of Representatives began with a blasphemous prayer by a United Methodist preacher/representative who prayed in the name of Brahma (a false god), then mayhem broke out at the Capitol, while the Speaker of the House introduced new rules for the House chambers that abandon logic, reason, history and most importantly, righteousness.
The foolish conclusion of that prayer that opened the session, praying in the name of Brahma and being stated with “amen” and “awoman” may have been more than buffoonery and more a political whistle of a freight train. I’m not saying I understand the full implications of what this new rule means but this is for sure — the ruin of a nation is at the end of this rail, the bridge is out.
Who in the House of Representatives is speaking against this and what response will be from the church? I know what many pastors and churches will do… many will celebrate this. This pastor will not adhere to the forced agenda of the unholy.
I will leave the actual language of the new house rule here. While I move over to the water fountain to get a drink of cold water, again.
House Resolution: (e) GENDER-INCLUSIVE LANGUAGE.—
(1) In clause 1©(9) of rule X, strike ‘‘seamen’’ and insert ‘‘seafarers’’.
(2) In clause 4(a)(1)(B) of rule X, strike ‘‘Chairman’’ and insert ‘‘Chair’’.
(3) In clause 8©(3) of rule XXIII, strike ‘‘father, mother, son, daughter, brother, sister, uncle, aunt, first cousin, nephew, niece, husband, wife, father-in-law, mother-in-law, son-in-law, daughter-in-law, brother-in-law, sister-in-law, stepfather, stepmother, stepson, stepdaughter, stepbrother, stepsister, half-brother, half-sister, grandson, or granddaughter’’ and insert ‘‘parent, child, sibling, parent’s sibling, first cousin, sibling’s child, spouse, parent-in-law, child-in-law, sibling-in-law, stepparent, stepchild, stepsibling, half-sibling, or grandchild’’.
That’s three strikes, madam speaker of the House. The speaker of the House does not have the authority to rewrite the God-ordained order of His creation.
Make no mistake about it –
…my hope is built on nothing less than Jesus’ blood and righteousness…
“Oh, that You would tear open the heavens and come down…” (Isaiah 64:1)
Paul Thompson is the senior preaching pastor at the Eastside Baptist Church in Twin Falls. More information can be found at esbctwinfalls.com.