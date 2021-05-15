Faith Corner: The purpose of the church part 3: equip the saints

The second prepositional phrase in Ephesians 4:12 is “for the work of service.” The reason that the pastor/teacher equips his people by the teaching of the Word and the empowering of prayer is so that they will be involved in service. It makes sense. We are one body in Christ, with many different parts. The Lord has not called just a few to do the work of the ministry. No, He has called all His redeemed people and has gifted them to minister. Shame on us if we think that the work of the Lord is left to only a few chosen ones or to the pastor. It is the saints who use their spiritual gifts for the functioning of the church. It is the goal of the pastor/teacher to equip the saints under his care to meet the needs of the body and reach out to the lost. Spiritual service is the work of every Christian. As the Lord fills His Church with the redeemed, it is the goal of the elders and pastor/teachers to encourage them to use their spiritual gifts for the Lord’s kingdom.