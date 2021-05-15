Faith Corner: The purpose of the church part 3: equip the saints

We have already seen that Christ is the head of His Church. He is its Lord, Savior, and leader. Upon this foundation of Christ, there exist four pillars that comprise the function of the Church. A couple of weeks ago we saw that the first pillar is the gathering of Christ’s Church to exalt (praise) Him. That flows out of our songs and service to Him who alone is worthy of all our praise.
Now we come to the second pillar, which is that Christ’s Church exists to equip the saints. The foundational text for this is Ephesians 4, verses 11–13, where the Apostle Paul says, “And He gave some as apostles, and some as prophets, and some as evangelists, and some as pastors and teachers, for the equipping of the saints for the work of service, to the building up of the body of Christ; until we all attain to the unity of the faith, and of the knowledge of the Son of God, to a mature man, to the measure of the stature which belongs to the fullness of Christ” (emphasis mine). The book of Ephesians sets the course for understanding the function of the Church. In its six chapters, Paul lays out the truths by which the redeemed body of Christ is to live in response to Jesus’ death, resurrection, and ascension.
Included among the truths of Ephesians 4:11–13 is the reason that Christ gives His church gifted men: It is for the equipping of the saints (v. 12). This verse is broken down into three easy-to-grasp prepositional phrases concerning the role that these men have in the Church:
1. For the equipping of the saints
2. For the work of service
3. To the building up of the body of Christ
These are the aim of every pastor/teacher in Christ’s Church.
Look at the first prepositional phrase, “for the equipping of the saints.” The Church is commanded to have these called and gifted men for this purpose. Once redeemed, the saints are planted in the Church, where the pastor/teacher is to provide the leadership and spiritual resources which enable them to be discipled and sanctified. The pastor/teacher calls the saints to be more like Jesus through their obedience to the Scriptures. Through his own life, he provides them an example of how to pursue Christ.
The word equipping basically refers to that which is fit or is restored to its original condition. It is a medical term often used for the setting of a broken bone. To equip, then, is to restore something to its original function.
How does the pastor/teacher equip the saints? The Lord has given him two basic tools to facilitate this. The first is the Word of God. 2 Timothy 3:16–17 tells us, “All Scripture is inspired by God and profitable for teaching, for reproof, for correction, for training in righteousness; that the man of God may be adequate, equipped for every good work.” The Word of God is the tool that shapes the Lord’s redeemed. And it will not return void. It has power to transform lives. It judges the thoughts and intentions of a person’s heart. The first responsibility of the pastor/teacher is to feed his people from the Word of God and to teach them its power to change and equip them for every good work.
The second tool the pastor/teacher has at his disposal is prayer. Acts 6:4 shows the apostles being devoted to the Word and to prayer. Prayer is the communication that a believer has with His Lord. It is said of Epaphras in Colossians 4 that he was committed to prayer as a means of building up believers. I think we get this. Prayer is a vital aspect of the Christian life and is to be actively employed by the leaders of the Church.
The Lord has given these two tools to be used by the pastor/teacher to equip the saints, and according to the Scriptures, He uses two tools to equip us as well. One of these is trials. The Lord uses trials in our lives to cause growth and equip us to become more like Jesus. James 1:2–4 says, “Consider it all joy, my brethren, when you encounter various trials, knowing that the testing of your faith produces endurance. And let endurance have its perfect result, so that you may be perfect and complete, lacking in nothing.” This testing by the Lord is to produce greater holiness in us.
The second tool the Lord uses in our lives to equip us is suffering. Yes, I said suffering. 1 Peter 5:10 says, “And after you have suffered for a little while, the God of all grace, who called you to His eternal glory in Christ, will Himself perfect, confirm, strengthen and establish you“ (emphasis mine).
These four tools, two used by the pastor/teacher and two used by the Lord Himself, promote the equipping of every saint called to Jesus and His Church. The primary responsibilities of the pastor/teacher are to preach and teach the Word of God and to pray for the Lord’s saints.
The second prepositional phrase in Ephesians 4:12 is “for the work of service.” The reason that the pastor/teacher equips his people by the teaching of the Word and the empowering of prayer is so that they will be involved in service. It makes sense. We are one body in Christ, with many different parts. The Lord has not called just a few to do the work of the ministry. No, He has called all His redeemed people and has gifted them to minister. Shame on us if we think that the work of the Lord is left to only a few chosen ones or to the pastor. It is the saints who use their spiritual gifts for the functioning of the church. It is the goal of the pastor/teacher to equip the saints under his care to meet the needs of the body and reach out to the lost. Spiritual service is the work of every Christian. As the Lord fills His Church with the redeemed, it is the goal of the elders and pastor/teachers to encourage them to use their spiritual gifts for the Lord’s kingdom.
The third prepositional phrase that governs the pastor/teacher’s role in the Church is “to the building up of the body of Christ.” Proper equipping by evangelists and pastor/teachers leads to proper service by the saints, which will result in the building up of the body of Christ. “Building up” in the Greek literally refers to the building of a house. And this house, or body of Christ, is built two ways: externally and internally. Externally, the body is built up through evangelism, as people are added to it through the gospel of Jesus Christ. Internally, it is built up by maturity through increasing understanding of the Word and by fruitful and faithful service.
Christian, the call is simple: The Church, particularly its leadership, is to equip the Saints for the work of service, to the building up the body of Christ. When we understand this, we will understand that the goal is maturity and a deeper faith in the Lord Jesus Christ.
Dr. Bear Morton shepherds Christ’s flock at Magic Valley Bible Church. Feel free to check out and contact this church at mvbibletf.org. The church has a Christian bookstore that may be of help to you. It is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 pm.