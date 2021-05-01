Faith Corner: The purpose of the church: exaltation

Let me give you some biblical bases for this pillar. Philippians 3:3 states, “... for we are the true circumcision, who worship in the Spirit of God and glory in Christ Jesus and put no confidence in the flesh.” The New Testament lays out what a believer in Jesus Christ must do to worship the living God. First Corinthians 6:19–20 says, “Or do you not know that your body is a temple of the Holy Spirit who is in you, whom you have from God, and that you are not your own? For you have been bought with a price: therefore glorify God in your body.” The Church is seen 1 Peter 2:5 as a “spiritual house” to offer up “spiritual sacrifices.” It is to be an example to the world of God’s saving grace through Jesus Christ, existing for the express purpose of glorifying God (Ephesians 1:3–14). The church is to “proclaim the excellencies of Him who has called you out of darkness into His marvelous light” (1 Peter 2:9).

Church, do you come to worship God on Sunday mornings? Do you leave the cares of the week and the day at the door and bow your heart in worship to the great Creator, King, Lord, Savior, ruler of the heavens and the earth? Are you one who must be energized by how worship is led, or are you determined to worship no matter who is leading because Jesus is your focus? Music is not to prepare one to worship but to enhance the Godward worship already in his or her heart.

Beloved, may the church be marked by the worship and exaltation of God, and may that worship be at the heart of all that we do in our local bodies.

Dr. Bear Morton shepherds Christ’s flock at Magic Valley Bible Church. Feel free to check out and contact this church at mvbibletf.org. The church has a Christian bookstore that may be of help to you. It is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 pm.

