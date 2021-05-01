Faith Corner: The purpose of the church: exaltation

With so many new gimmicks, fads, and supposedly new ways to do church, evangelism struggles to remain faithful to its true identity under the authority of the Bible. Church has become more like the world than the “called-out ones” (the translation of the Greek word for church). The church is not to be like the world. In it, the authority of the Holy Scriptures is front and center. The church must understand why we exist, what we are to do and where we are going to achieve the Lord’s purposes. Anything short of what the Lord requires His church to be robs it of its significance in the work and plan of God to reach a lost world. So this is a serious subject for all believers to focus on; it is vital that we all get on the same page when it comes the Lord and His church.
As I penned a couple of weeks ago, the church has a head, a leader to whom it surrenders all, a leader whose direction it follows. That, of course, is the Lord Jesus Christ himself. We read in Ephesians 1:22–23 that “He (God) put all things in subjection under His (Jesus’) feet, and gave Him (Jesus) as head over all things to the church, which is His body, the fullness of Him who fills all in all.” The true church has a divine head, Jesus Christ. As a body of believers in the Lord Jesus Christ, we follow the Head in all we do, recognizing that Jesus rules His church.
So if Jesus Christ, Lord and Savior, is the foundation of a biblical church, then what is the structure? According to Scripture there are four pillars that build upon this foundation. I like to call them the four E’s. Simply put, the church is to exalt God, equip the saints, evangelize the lost, and encourage one another. A Christ-honoring church is one that exalts, equips, evangelizes, and encourages. These are the four pillars that definitively mark a church as belonging to Jesus.
The pillar on which I want to focus today is “Exalt God.” Exalting is the act of worshiping God. I propose to you that this is your ultimate priority as a born-again believer in the Lord Jesus Christ. It is what you were saved to do. Once you have been reconciled to your Lord and Creator, you are then called to give Him all that you are and all that you do, as an act of worship. The Psalmist confirms this mandate in Psalm 29:2, saying, “Ascribe to the LORD the glory due to His name; worship the LORD in holy array.” That, beloved, is our supreme duty for now and all eternity — to honor, adore, delight in, glorify and enjoy God, the living God above all His creation, as He alone is worthy to be worshiped. Worship defines the believer in Christ: It is who he is because of who He is!
True biblical worship or exaltation has the Godhead at its center. It is about what you offer as opposed to what you can get. Did you hear that? Exalting God biblically is about what you give to Him as opposed to what you get from Him. That is a major problem with the universal church’s understanding of worship. Sadly, people often choose a church based on what they can receive from it rather than what they can offer God in that church. For example, they may attend a church based on its style of music, because it moves them. I am not saying that you should not be blessed and encouraged by the church you worship in, but there is a biblical principle that we need to understand, that worship is about giving ourselves to God and honoring Him in all that we do.
Let me give you some biblical bases for this pillar. Philippians 3:3 states, “... for we are the true circumcision, who worship in the Spirit of God and glory in Christ Jesus and put no confidence in the flesh.” The New Testament lays out what a believer in Jesus Christ must do to worship the living God. First Corinthians 6:19–20 says, “Or do you not know that your body is a temple of the Holy Spirit who is in you, whom you have from God, and that you are not your own? For you have been bought with a price: therefore glorify God in your body.” The Church is seen 1 Peter 2:5 as a “spiritual house” to offer up “spiritual sacrifices.” It is to be an example to the world of God’s saving grace through Jesus Christ, existing for the express purpose of glorifying God (Ephesians 1:3–14). The church is to “proclaim the excellencies of Him who has called you out of darkness into His marvelous light” (1 Peter 2:9).
Church, do you come to worship God on Sunday mornings? Do you leave the cares of the week and the day at the door and bow your heart in worship to the great Creator, King, Lord, Savior, ruler of the heavens and the earth? Are you one who must be energized by how worship is led, or are you determined to worship no matter who is leading because Jesus is your focus? Music is not to prepare one to worship but to enhance the Godward worship already in his or her heart.
Beloved, may the church be marked by the worship and exaltation of God, and may that worship be at the heart of all that we do in our local bodies.
Dr. Bear Morton shepherds Christ’s flock at Magic Valley Bible Church. Feel free to check out and contact this church at mvbibletf.org. The church has a Christian bookstore that may be of help to you. It is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 pm.