Faith Corner: The purpose of the church: a biblical look

Have you ever asked, why church? What is its purpose? What is it that God wants to accomplish with church? Is church optional, or is it the institution that God has called His children to be a part of? I have heard people say, “God’s creation is my church.” Or “I don’t like organized religion; I like my thoughts about God to flow without any structure.” These thoughts and many more flood the minds of well-intentioned people who struggle with church. They have, to some degree, sensed that the church is somewhat dysfunctional, or it hasn’t met their needs or wants. Many have been “hurt” by the church and thus wash their hands of it, while others joyfully participate in a local church body week in and week out. It is my desire to write a short series on why God has instituted the church. Over the weeks we will examine the only source that defines what the church is, the holy, inspired Word of God, and in so doing, find the purpose and meaning of Christ’s church. I pray that this challenges you and aligns your mind with how the triune God sees this institution which He created.
First, it is important to understand that the church was instituted by God. Just like marriage, church is His doing. Not only has He created it, but He has determined what a biblical church looks like and how it functions. God gives the church its only source for teaching, the Holy Bible. Not the Bible plus some other books. But the sufficient, holy, God-inspired, inerrant Bible. The Bible is the authority in a biblical church.
A true church will not only recognize God as the creator and designer of the church but will also affirm who is the head of the church, the second person in the Godhead, Jesus Christ, the Lord and Savior. That’s right — it is not a priest, pastor, bishop, or president — not any man — but Christ Himself who saves and redeems people and puts them in His church. Christ, through His death, resurrection and ascension, accomplished the work to secure our salvation, which we receive when we repent of (turn away from) our sins and trust in Him; this is what brings us into God’s family. Jesus Christ holds the key to unlocking God’s church. You can’t work your way in. You can’t slip in, and you surely won’t be ushered in by way of family religion. It is all about each individual heart repenting and believing in Jesus Christ, who is fully man and fully God. This is the meaning that is wrapped up in the Greek word for church, ekklesia, which is defined as “the called-out ones.” The church stands for being called out of the realm of darkness and being placed in the kingdom of light, being called out of your sins to live a holy and righteous life in your Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. The church is to be different from the world. It is to reflect the saving nature of Christ by living out the fruit of the Spirit.
The ultimate authority of the church is Jesus Christ Himself. Ephesians 4:15–16 says, “We are to grow up in all aspects into Him who is the head, even Christ, from whom the whole body, being fitted and held together by that which every joint supplies, according to the proper working of each individual part, causes the growth of the body for the building up of itself in love” [emphasis mine]. Although we are to function in the church by serving each other, the power of the local church rests with Christ. He is the One who makes everything work. It should bring us great comfort to know that even though we fail as people, He will always succeed. He is always faithful to those for whom He gave His life. CHRIST IS OUR HEAD; WITHOUT HIM WE CAN DO NOTHING.
Hebrews 13:20–21 harmonizes the Lord’s work for His church with our pursuits and purposes when it says, “Now the God of peace, who brought up from the dead the great Shepherd of the sheep through the blood of the eternal covenant, even Jesus our Lord, equip you in every good thing to do His will, working in us that which is pleasing in His sight, through Jesus Christ, to whom be the glory forever and ever. Amen.”
There are three aspects of Christ’s headship over the church that we can glean from these two verses.
1. He is the only savior of the church.
The very name Jesus means “Jehovah saves.” Matthew 1:21 explains, “…you shall call His name Jesus, for He will save His people from their sins.” Acts 4:12 says, “And there is salvation in no one else; for there is no other name under heaven that has been given among men by which we must be saved.” According to Hebrews 13:20, He is “the blood of the eternal covenant…” Jesus Christ instituted an everlasting covenant.
2. He is the only Lord of the church.
Hebrews 13 points to the fact that Jesus is our Lord. He is the Lord and Sovereign of His church. Ephesians 1:22–23 says, “And He put all things in subjection under His feet, and gave Him as head over all things to the church, which is His body, the fullness of Him who fills all in all.” The Lord manifests His sovereignty in the church in two ways: 1) He rules His church, as we see in Revelation 1:12–15, where Christ is moving among the candlesticks, which represent His church. 2) He teaches His church, through the Word and the Spirit.
3. He is the great Shepherd of the church.
Hebrews 13:20 says that Christ is the great Shepherd of the church. In contrast to all other shepherds, Jesus Christ is the great Shepherd. He is called in John 10:11 “the good shepherd.” In 1 Peter 5:4, He is the “Chief Shepherd.” According to Hebrews 13:21, He is the great Shepherd who will “equip you in every good thing to do His will.” He is our provider and sustainer. He is also our high priest. 1 John 2:1 tells us, “…And if anyone sins, we have an Advocate with Father, Jesus Christ the righteous…”
Jesus Christ is the head of the church. No other substitute will suffice. A church is not obedient if it doesn’t submit to all that Christ is and has done. It is not Jesus plus culture or Jesus plus anything else. It is only Jesus. With this truth established, in my next article I will begin to unfold the purpose of the church according to the Bible. Reader, walk in the confidence that God has created the church and Christ leads the church. See you this Sunday, at church.
Dr. Bear Morton shepherds Christ's flock at Magic Valley Bible Church.