Faith Corner: The purpose of the church: a biblical look

A true church will not only recognize God as the creator and designer of the church but will also affirm who is the head of the church, the second person in the Godhead, Jesus Christ, the Lord and Savior. That’s right — it is not a priest, pastor, bishop, or president — not any man — but Christ Himself who saves and redeems people and puts them in His church. Christ, through His death, resurrection and ascension, accomplished the work to secure our salvation, which we receive when we repent of (turn away from) our sins and trust in Him; this is what brings us into God’s family. Jesus Christ holds the key to unlocking God’s church. You can’t work your way in. You can’t slip in, and you surely won’t be ushered in by way of family religion. It is all about each individual heart repenting and believing in Jesus Christ, who is fully man and fully God. This is the meaning that is wrapped up in the Greek word for church, ekklesia, which is defined as “the called-out ones.” The church stands for being called out of the realm of darkness and being placed in the kingdom of light, being called out of your sins to live a holy and righteous life in your Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. The church is to be different from the world. It is to reflect the saving nature of Christ by living out the fruit of the Spirit.