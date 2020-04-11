Faith Corner: The power of the resurrection of Jesus Christ

Without a doubt, this Easter will be different for most and memorable at the very least. Yet the central truth of Easter is unaltered. The fact that Jesus Christ conquered death and atoned for sin is why we celebrate Easter in the first place. The power of God displayed in the crucifixion, resurrection and ascension of Jesus Christ is what has changed the world. That, beloved, is the impact of the resurrection. The beautiful thing is that, as Christians, we experience and benefit from Jesus’ resurrection every day. We celebrate the risen Lord who sits on His throne as the only One who could accomplish salvation for mankind. The whole of Christianity hinges on the fact that Jesus was raised to life on the third day.
Think with me for a bit — if you were to remove the resurrection of Jesus Christ from Christianity, there would be no Christianity. Jesus’ words would be for naught, and we would be fools to follow a dead martyr. We would be just like the disciples on that sorrowful day as they laid our Lord in the tomb. The thoughts that must have raced through their minds; the discouragement; the lack of hope. If there was no resurrection, then we would be considered as fools to be most pitied. “And if Christ has not been raised, your faith is worthless; you are still in your sins” (1 Corinthians 15:17). If Christ was not who He said He was and did not do what He said He would do, then there is no salvation for our sins. There would be no hope, and we would be left floundering in this life, awaiting only eternal judgment and wrath. YET WE KNOW THAT IS NOT THE CASE! JESUS IS ALIVE! HE IS RISEN! HE HAS CONQUERED DEATH! HE IS OUR LORD AND OUR SAVIOR! HALLELUJAH!
The fact of Jesus’ resurrection is a springboard to the authenticity of other biblical assertions. For example, the resurrection proves the Bible to be true. It proves that Christ’s words are true. It proves that He is God. That just scratches the surface of the power of Jesus’ resurrection. Most importantly, His resurrection proves the completion of the salvation of God!
The power of the resurrection brings forth four resounding truths that affect every faithful follower of Jesus Christ:
1) The resurrection brings forth eternal life.
Jesus said in John 11:25, “I am the resurrection and the life. Whoever believes in Me, even though he dies, shall live again.” Because Jesus rose from the grave, He gives eternal life to those who believe in Him. The believer understands this truth. This is definitely a benefit of Christ’s salvation. Romans 4:25 states, “He was delivered up because of our transgressions, and was raised because of our justification.” In order for God to justify us and declare us righteous, He had to raise Jesus from the dead. It should blow you away to think about this. Christ was raised in order that we might be made righteous. Christ was raised so that our sin might be dismissed and forgiven. Without the resurrection we would be hopeless. Our eternal life is dependent on the resurrection of Jesus Christ.
2) The resurrection brings forth the forgiveness of our sins.
Hebrews 2:17 says, “He had to be made like His brethren in all things, that He might become a merciful and faithful high priest in things pertaining to God, to make propitiation for the sins of the people.” Christ in His resurrection brought forth forgiveness of our sins because He became the sin bearer. The Bible tells us that the wages of sin is death. But because Jesus was resurrected, He conquered death and brings forgiveness of sins to those who have repented, trusting in Him and believing that He is Lord. Remember 1 John 1:9, “If we confess our sins, HE is faithful and righteous to forgive us our sins and to cleanse us from all unrighteousness” [emphasis mine].
3) The resurrection brings forth Christ’s intercession for us.
Jesus’ resurrection enables Him to make intercession for us; He is able to be our advocate before God. 1 John 2:1–2 tells us, “My little children, I am writing these things to you so that you may not sin. And if anyone sins, we have an Advocate with the Father, Jesus Christ the righteous; and He Himself is the propitiation for our sins; and not for ours only, but also for those of the whole world.” Christ intercedes for us. What a great truth and blessing to know that He cares for us. Satan is in the business of accusing us, but our Lord is there defending us.
4) The resurrection brings forth the Holy Spirit.
Jesus says in John 16:7, “I tell you the truth, it is to your advantage that I go away; for if I do not go away, the Helper shall not come to you; but if I go, I will send Him to you.” When Jesus speaks of going away, He is talking about His death and resurrection. The Helper that He is speaking about in this context is the Holy Spirit. After Jesus resurrects and ascends to Heaven, we immediately see in Acts 2 the coming of the Holy Spirit, who descends on all believers. The Holy Spirit is significant in the life of the believer. He is the one who teaches and helps us understand the truth. He is the one who empowers us for His service. He is the one who gives us peace. He is the one who convicts us of sin. Without the resurrection there would be no Holy Spirit.
What tremendous blessings we have in Christ, who has risen indeed. Because He is alive, He brings forth eternal life. He provides for the forgiveness of our sins. He intercedes for us. We receive the Holy Spirit. So understand, believer, this Easter might feel different, but that doesn’t strip away the power of Jesus Christ’s resurrection, even if we are contained by a virus. And we live out these truths every day. Come to Christ and believe in what He has accomplished in the power of His resurrection.
Dr. Bear Morton shepherds Christ’s flock at Magic Valley Bible Church, 204 Main Ave. W., Twin Falls. The church has a Christian book store that may be of help to you — open from 10 a.m. to noon Tuesday through Saturday. For more information, go to mvbibletf.org.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!