Faith Corner: The power of the resurrection of Jesus Christ

Without a doubt, this Easter will be different for most and memorable at the very least. Yet the central truth of Easter is unaltered. The fact that Jesus Christ conquered death and atoned for sin is why we celebrate Easter in the first place. The power of God displayed in the crucifixion, resurrection and ascension of Jesus Christ is what has changed the world. That, beloved, is the impact of the resurrection. The beautiful thing is that, as Christians, we experience and benefit from Jesus’ resurrection every day. We celebrate the risen Lord who sits on His throne as the only One who could accomplish salvation for mankind. The whole of Christianity hinges on the fact that Jesus was raised to life on the third day.

Think with me for a bit — if you were to remove the resurrection of Jesus Christ from Christianity, there would be no Christianity. Jesus’ words would be for naught, and we would be fools to follow a dead martyr. We would be just like the disciples on that sorrowful day as they laid our Lord in the tomb. The thoughts that must have raced through their minds; the discouragement; the lack of hope. If there was no resurrection, then we would be considered as fools to be most pitied. “And if Christ has not been raised, your faith is worthless; you are still in your sins” (1 Corinthians 15:17). If Christ was not who He said He was and did not do what He said He would do, then there is no salvation for our sins. There would be no hope, and we would be left floundering in this life, awaiting only eternal judgment and wrath. YET WE KNOW THAT IS NOT THE CASE! JESUS IS ALIVE! HE IS RISEN! HE HAS CONQUERED DEATH! HE IS OUR LORD AND OUR SAVIOR! HALLELUJAH!