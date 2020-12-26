Faith Corner: The need for spiritual discernment

With so much falsehood swirling around our lives, Christ’s concern for His Church is to be engaged in His truth. Christ calls believers to know His truth and obey it. Why? Simply put, the battle in this world is over what is true and what is not. The prince of this world, Satan, is constantly deceiving people. He opposes God’s Word and often causes truth to be dismissed for the sake of keeping the peace and for the sake of culture. The liberal infiltration into the Church is attacking God’s Word.
Most churches, colleges and seminaries have accepted this evil influence, to some degree. It has recently come in their doors with the names of social justice, critical race theory, and the like. Such evil has changed the truth of the Gospel into a man-centered justice instead of divine justice, under which every person needs a Savior.
Christian, we are living in a day and age in which the truth of God is challenged — challenged as to its authority, its authenticity, its reliability, and its inerrancy — and the Christian needs to be on the alert. The Christian needs to wake up. This attack should not surprise you. The Scriptures have proclaimed that there are wolves in sheep clothing, whose goal is to deceive and twist the Word of God to confuse Christians and direct them down the wrong path. In Acts 20:29–30 Paul said, “I know that after my departure savage wolves will come in among you, not sparing the flock; and from among your own selves men will arise, speaking perverse things, to draw away the disciples after them.” Peter warned in 2 Peter 2:1, “But false prophets also arose among the people, just as there will also be false teachers among you, who will secretly introduce destructive heresies, even denying the Master who bought them, bringing swift destruction upon themselves.” False teachers whose heart motive is to bring destructive heresies are the ones who deny the Lord Jesus Christ. They deny His authority in their lives and put themselves as the authority.
Christian, you had better be on guard. You had better be discerning. You had better be reading and studying your Bible. Why? Because it will always be the devil’s goal to deceive and trick Christians into following something other than the true God and His truth. The devil’s ways have been exposed, yet he continues to use the same method to trick people for his own purposes.
There’s nothing new under the sun here, beloved. This was clearly the devil’s motive in the Garden of Eden, where he deceived Adam and Eve into thinking that God was against them. Be assured that doubt in God’s Word will bring destruction. Disobedience to God and His Word will have disastrous consequences.
Christian, don’t be deceived. The Bible is His living word for us to believe. It is our only authority. It is the pinnacle of everything else that is said. When it comes to the truth, we must not waver. We must not compromise. Spiritual discernment, the ability to test everything against God’s Word is key. It is knowing what is from God and what is not. It is standing on God’s Word with full assurance, knowing that anything that denies its veracity needs to be refuted. Spiritual discernment is the ability to distinguish truth from error. You compare what is said to the Word of God to determine if it truly matches what God Word says. If it doesn’t, then it is false and is not from God. A half-truth or ¾-truth is not truth. Nowhere does the Bible contradict itself. It flows with cohesion and is completely accurate.
Christian, if you do not know why you believe what you believe, you are in danger — in danger of being tempted to believe in things that are contrary to the truths of God’s words, in danger of going down a path that can lead to your destruction. If you do know the what and why of your faith, then your faith is in an ongoing war against Satan and the world. The hope of a true Christian is based on a foundation that is eternal and living in Christ Jesus our Lord and Savior. It is based on the written Word of God given to us through men moved by His own Spirit. It is a faith to believe in and a faith to be lived in.
As you study the Scriptures, accurate theology will drive your everyday living. What you know about God and His Word will affect how you live and how you deal with others. Doctrine drives practice. The more you know God and His Word, the more you will live in light of that truth. God’s Word is not open for debate. It is not subjective. 1 John 4:1 says, “Beloved, do not believe every spirit, but test the spirits to see whether they are from God, because many false prophets have gone out into the world.” The exhortation is simple: Know Christ and His Word. He is your shield and protector against the evil of the day. Simply put, be discerning!
Dr. Bear Morton shepherds the people of Magic Valley Bible Church at 204 Main Ave. N in downtown Twin Falls. The church also has a bookstore that is open to the public Monday–Saturday, 10 a.m.–1 p.m. For more information about the church, go to mvbibletf.org, or to listen to sermons online, go to youtube.com/user/MVBible.