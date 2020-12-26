Faith Corner: The need for spiritual discernment

With so much falsehood swirling around our lives, Christ’s concern for His Church is to be engaged in His truth. Christ calls believers to know His truth and obey it. Why? Simply put, the battle in this world is over what is true and what is not. The prince of this world, Satan, is constantly deceiving people. He opposes God’s Word and often causes truth to be dismissed for the sake of keeping the peace and for the sake of culture. The liberal infiltration into the Church is attacking God’s Word.

Christian, we are living in a day and age in which the truth of God is challenged — challenged as to its authority, its authenticity, its reliability, and its inerrancy — and the Christian needs to be on the alert. The Christian needs to wake up. This attack should not surprise you. The Scriptures have proclaimed that there are wolves in sheep clothing, whose goal is to deceive and twist the Word of God to confuse Christians and direct them down the wrong path. In Acts 20:29–30 Paul said, “I know that after my departure savage wolves will come in among you, not sparing the flock; and from among your own selves men will arise, speaking perverse things, to draw away the disciples after them.” Peter warned in 2 Peter 2:1, “But false prophets also arose among the people, just as there will also be false teachers among you, who will secretly introduce destructive heresies, even denying the Master who bought them, bringing swift destruction upon themselves.” False teachers whose heart motive is to bring destructive heresies are the ones who deny the Lord Jesus Christ. They deny His authority in their lives and put themselves as the authority.