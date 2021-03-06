Faith Corner: The hand of God (part 2)

A couple of weeks ago, we began considering the hand of God, or discipline, in the life of the believer. We noted that if you have repented and in faith trusted Jesus Christ as your Lord and Savior, you have found yourself not only in God’s kingdom, but at times you also find yourself being disciplined by God. It makes sense, right? Just as earthly parents discipline their children for the sake of correction and instruction concerning what is right and good, so our God will do the same. It is not hard to understand that this is done out of love and a desire for us to live in Christ, for Christ. In Scripture, we see three areas of discipline from the hand of God. They are corrective discipline, preventive discipline, and educational discipline. It is important to distinguish which one God is employing in our lives so that we can respond appropriately.

First, we have corrective discipline. This comes from the hand of God in the form of punishment and is a result of wrong and disobedient choices that we make. When we make choices using our own understanding, without the guidance of Scripture, and we fail to repent of those choices, God in His love brings about painful consequences in our lives. The stubbornness of your heart will determine how much pain you will receive from God. For God will not let you go until you have learned what He wants to teach you about your sin.