Faith Corner: The hand of God (part 2)

A couple of weeks ago, we began considering the hand of God, or discipline, in the life of the believer. We noted that if you have repented and in faith trusted Jesus Christ as your Lord and Savior, you have found yourself not only in God’s kingdom, but at times you also find yourself being disciplined by God. It makes sense, right? Just as earthly parents discipline their children for the sake of correction and instruction concerning what is right and good, so our God will do the same. It is not hard to understand that this is done out of love and a desire for us to live in Christ, for Christ. In Scripture, we see three areas of discipline from the hand of God. They are corrective discipline, preventive discipline, and educational discipline. It is important to distinguish which one God is employing in our lives so that we can respond appropriately.
First, we have corrective discipline. This comes from the hand of God in the form of punishment and is a result of wrong and disobedient choices that we make. When we make choices using our own understanding, without the guidance of Scripture, and we fail to repent of those choices, God in His love brings about painful consequences in our lives. The stubbornness of your heart will determine how much pain you will receive from God. For God will not let you go until you have learned what He wants to teach you about your sin.
A prime example of corrective discipline that we see in the Bible involves King David. Remember that King David committed adultery with Bathsheba, and he then tried to cover it up, which led to him committing murder and lying. His choices as he covered up his sin brought about God’s stiff discipline in his life. God allowed his infant son from this adulterous affair to die, and David had countless heartaches with his other sons, including Ammon’s rebellion against him, which caused David to flee for his life as his son took over his kingdom. Those accounts recorded for us in the books of First and Second Samuel are there as a reminder that God will correct us when we sin and don’t repent. You must remember that even through this season of discipline, God loved David and even expressed that David was a man after His own heart. David’s sin did not cost him his salvation, but it did result in some heartache on this earth for him, including an unfulfilled desire to build God’s temple, a task that was left to Solomon.
There is a second form of discipline that God brings into our lives, called preventive discipline. This occurs when God disciplines us to protect us from harm or from continuing in a particular course or pattern. It is like a stop sign that says, “Don’t go that way.”
A great example of preventive discipline is found in the life of the Apostle Paul. Paul was a disciplined and genuinely humble man, but he tells us in the book of 2 Corinthians that God gave him a “thorn in the flesh” for the specific purpose of keeping him from exalting himself. God in His love and goodness desired the best for Paul and brought preventive discipline into his life so that Paul would not be tempted to exalt himself over God. God allowed the “thorn in the flesh” to keep him humble. Paul did not enjoy this discipline in his life; in fact, he prayed three times for it to go away, but the Lord thought it was best to leave it there. So Paul accepted whatever that “thorn” was, as he understood that God was using it to humble him. It was there to mature him and strengthen him, to keep him focused and useful for God’s glory and His kingdom. Paul said this about God’s preventive discipline in his life in 2 Corinthians 12, verse 10: “Therefore I am well content with weaknesses, with insults, with distresses, with persecutions, with difficulties, for Christ’s sake; for when I am weak, then I am strong.”
Our sickness, lack of business success, or other problems may be God’s way of keeping us from something much worse. When we see this preventive discipline in our lives, we will be more at peace by submitting to what God is doing and is going to do than doing what we want to do, which could cause us to need God’s corrective discipline.
There is a third type of discipline from God, called educational discipline. Educational discipline is God’s painful discipline in our lives, meant to teach us greater spiritual truths about God and about the Christian life and to lead us into a deeper dependence upon God. Educational discipline is often used in our lives to prepare us for future ministry. Often God teaches us what we need to know now so that we can be effective in the future.
One example of educational discipline is Job, who is one of the most righteous men in the Bible. The discipline that we see in his life was certainly not corrective, and it was certainly not preventive, but it was for educational purposes. Through Job’s experience, he grew in the grace and knowledge of God. By the end of the book of Job, he has become a far more mature believer than he was before this discipline. In addition to Job’s personal growth, we also learn from what God was teaching him, which causes us to grow in understanding. We benefit from his trial.
In summary, discipline is either corrective, preventive, or educational, but all three are used to mature us in Christ and give God glory. God’s discipline refines us and purifies us so that we become more like Him. So, whenever the hand of God is upon us, we must discern what type of correction it is. This is an internal understanding. You know clearly if you are sinning even if others don’t see it, and God is bringing corrective discipline into your life. The way to start learning from His corrective discipline is to repent and turn to Him. Seek His forgiveness and His truth; this will lead you down the right path. Start there to see if that is what God is doing in your soul. If that is not the case, then move on to see if it is preventive discipline or educational discipline. Once you find out what kind of discipline or instruction it is, then thank God for it and learn.
Dr. Bear Morton shepherds Christ’s flock at Magic Valley Bible Church. Feel free to check out and contact this church at mvbibletf.org. The church has a Christian bookstore that may be of help to you. It is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 pm.