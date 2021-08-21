Faith Corner: The Fragrance of Christ

Jesus noted that His duty was to obey the Father rather than men when He said, “My food is to do the will of Him who sent Me, and to finish His work” (John 4:34). He noted that His work was singular and would not be distracted. An example to the church and the man of God who sits in the office of pastor in that local fellowship.

The Apostle Paul wrote of the faith of the local church in Thessalonica when he received word back from Timothy that the tempter had not been successful in persuading the followers of God in the city to abandon their faith amid the affliction and pressure to not speak truth (1 Thessalonians 3).

This shines a Biblical light upon the role of a local church and the man in the pulpit.

The church, if she is to be true to her duty, is to be a pillar and buttress of truth. That preacher in the pulpit is not called upon by God to create fancy ways to attract bigger crowds. That preacher has been called to be faithful to his called upon duty. Mainly, read this Scripture to God’s people, exposit this text with helpful application, and prayer. That doesn’t mean he doesn’t give compassionate care to the people or provide ministries to the widows, orphans, and poor among us. It means his first priority is to the word and prayer.