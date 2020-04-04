Faith Corner: The fear of God is far from us

When will God wake up His church? When will she no longer give in to the God-hating culture? God is good and everything He does is for His glory and our good. Even days filled with temporary affliction. This is evident when you keep the splendor and the glory of the Living God in front of you. When you don’t know this God, everything is more attractive to you. When John the Baptist was preaching repentance and the kingdom of heaven in his day he pointed to Jesus and declared, “Behold the Lamb of God, who takes away the sins of men.” Look to this Jesus today!

Today is a day filled with sorrow, a day filled with pain, a day filled with heartache; live it with joy. The only way you will be able to do that is to behold the Lamb of God who takes away the sins of men. If you are to ever be forgiven from your sins it will only come from the one qualified and capable of paying for that sin, satisfying the requirement of death. Otherwise, there is no hope.

If you are going to put your hope in false gods, that hope will give you eternal sorrow. If you are going to put your hope in the religions of men, that hope will abandon you in the grave. If you are going to put your hope in the Governor’s hands, the government’s hands, or the president’s hands, that hope too will most assuredly disappoint, that hope will only give you increasing debt and never-ending taxes.