Faith Corner: The Christian in politics and government

There are various positions, as evidenced by the many books written, on the role of the Christian in the realm of government and politics. Questions surround this issue: How much should a church influence politics and politicians? Should pastors preach on political issues? Is there only one valid “Christian” view on a given issue? And so many more. But is there a biblical position that we can rest our hearts on when it comes to our role in and response to our world and its political structure? You bet there is. The Bible gives us a foundation that, when stood upon, will ensure sanity and godliness that will guide your mind and heart when it comes to Christ and politics. So, don’t be afraid. Yes, at times it is messy, yet truth will guide us through the maze.
Let us begin with three unbiblical views considering the role of Christians in politics and government. We start with two extremes that are bookends of each other. The first is the idea that government should mandate religion. This view promotes the belief that civil government should compel people to support or follow a particular religion. It was mostly seen in the past, but as time and truth have walked hand in hand, it has proven not to be trustworthy. This is seen clearly in the Thirty Years’ War (1618-48), which began as a conflict between Protestants and Roman Catholics over control of various territories, especially in Germany. The Crusades are also an example of such a view.
As far as I know, government-mandated religion is not promoted by any major Christian group. However, it is a force to be reckoned with in false religions. In the Middle East, for example, governments demand, via laws and severe penalties, conformity to Islam. This position fails to acknowledge that people can’t be forced to believe the tenets of a faith. Christ is in control of salvation, not governments, and to assume that all will be saved by obedience to laws is a false belief. John 18:36 says that Jesus refused to have His disciples fight for His Kingdom. A good reminder, however, is to understand that Jesus and Christianity still have an impact on this world.
On the other end of the spectrum from government-compelled religion is the notion that government should exclude religion. This view says that we should completely exclude religion from government and politics, that religious beliefs should never be mentioned in governmental functions or on government property, and they should never play a role in the decision-making process in politics or government. However, it fails to distinguish the reasons for a law from the content of the law. As we see in the example of marriage, such “exclude religion” arguments are wrong, because marriage is not a religion! When voters define marriage, they are not establishing a religion. Most laws are based on religious reasons. All major religions have teachings against murder, but laws against murder do not establish a religion. This mentality twists freedom of religion into freedom from religion.
In other words, these most basic of human rights are given by God, endowed by our Creator, and the purpose of government is to protect them, according to the Bible. The only “freedom of religion” that was intended was freedom from government sponsorship of one particular religion or denomination. The “exclude religion” view was never adopted by the American people through any democratic process, but it is being imposed on our nation by the exercise of raw judicial power by our courts, especially by the Supreme Court. That was never meant to be their role in our government.
The “exclude religion” view removes from government God’s teaching about good and evil (Romans 13:4, 1 Peter 2:14). But we have many biblical examples of God’s people giving counsel to rulers. Daniel (Daniel 4:27), Paul (Acts 24:25), and many Old Testament prophets spoke to foreign nations about their sins (see Isaiah 13-23, Jeremiah 46-50, Ezekiel 25-32). Therefore, the Bible does not support the “exclude religion from government” view.
The third wrong view is the idea that all government is evil and demonic. According to this view, the realm of government power is the realm of Satan and his forces, and therefore all governmental use of power over someone is worldly and is not the way of life that Jesus taught. They inaccurately use Luke 4:5-7 as their basis. Question: Do we believe Satan’s words that he has the authority of all earthly kingdoms, or do we believe Jesus’ words that Satan is a liar and the father of lies? The answer is easy: Satan wanted Jesus to believe a lie, and he wants us to believe that same lie, that he is the ruler of earthly governments (Daniel 4:17; Romans 13:1-6).
So, what is a biblical solution to this question of the Christian and politics? Simply speaking, it is that a born-again Christian has a significant influence on government and politics. Jesus said we are to be a “light on a hill.” Living for Christ in all arenas is the call. This view says that Christians should seek to influence civil government according to God’s moral standards and God’s purposes for government as revealed in the Bible.
The Old Testament gives several examples of believers in God who influenced secular governments. For example, Daniel exercised a strong influence on the government in Babylon (Daniel 4:27). Joseph had great sway over Pharaoh (Genesis 41:37-45; 42:6; 45:8-9, 26). In addition, many of the Old Testament prophets exemplified this (see Isaiah 13-23; Jeremiah 46-51; Ezekiel 25-32; Amos 1-2; Habbakkuk 2; Zephaniah 2).
In the New Testament, we see John the Baptist’s influence on Herod in Matthew 14:3-4 and Luke 3:18-20. Paul’s sermon caused Felix to come under conviction in Acts 24:24-25.
Space won’t allow me to deeply explain the next two passages, but read Romans 13:1-7 and 1 Peter 2:13-14. You will find that God has appointed the authorities who have governmental power (Romans 13:1-2). Civil government restrains evil by threatening punishment for wrongdoing (v. 3). Government has a role in promoting good in society (v. 3). Government officials serve God for your good (v. 4), which, by the way, makes you think about our current crisis — but that is for another time.
But here’s the point: If Christians don’t infiltrate the government and don’t speak publicly about moral and ethical issues, who will? How can a nation learn the difference between what is godly and ungodly if not for you, Christian, speaking His truth into society? Yes, this is a spiritual battle. And Satan wants nothing to do with Christ and the Word of God. I love this quote from Wayne Grudem that sums up we are talking about. He says, “This kind of ‘significant Christian influence’ on government is not (1) compulsion, it is not (2) silence, it is not (3) withdrawal from government, it is not (4) doing evangelism only, and it is not (5) trusting the government for salvation. It is simply being faithful to the biblical teaching on how Christians should have a positive influence on civil government.”
As a Christian, you are called to be an influence upon this world for God’s good and glory. This, of course, extends into the realm of governments, so be informed, speak out for Christ, live out Christ, vote and be a “light.”
Dr. Bear Morton shepherds the people of Magic Valley Bible Church at 204 Main Ave. N. in downtown Twin Falls. For more information about the church, go to mvbibletf.org. To listen to or watch sermons online, go to youtube.com/user/MVBible.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!