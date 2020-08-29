Faith Corner: The Christian in politics and government

There are various positions, as evidenced by the many books written, on the role of the Christian in the realm of government and politics. Questions surround this issue: How much should a church influence politics and politicians? Should pastors preach on political issues? Is there only one valid “Christian” view on a given issue? And so many more. But is there a biblical position that we can rest our hearts on when it comes to our role in and response to our world and its political structure? You bet there is. The Bible gives us a foundation that, when stood upon, will ensure sanity and godliness that will guide your mind and heart when it comes to Christ and politics. So, don’t be afraid. Yes, at times it is messy, yet truth will guide us through the maze.