Faith Corner: The assembled

At some point, the longing to assemble will reunite the local church. She has overcome hardship before. She has arguably met under greater hardship. She assembles because that is one of the things she does.

Today, we can bless the Lord for technology that affords relationships. But we must not substitute anything short of assembling together as the biblical norm.

It is yet to be determined what the proper timeline will be for everyone, but a plan of action must begin to take place. The relationship with a monitor is no substitute for being next to someone while entering, singing, praying, giving, hearing, and exiting. The church should treat these kinds of fast-spreading viruses with seriousness, but never put down your personal responsibility. COVID-19 was not the first contagious virus and it is sure to not be the last. All of the sudden the Mosaic law of the Old Testament is not all that odd.

And Hebrews 10:25 is better understood. It is not “forsaking” when exercising logical prudence when you are considering your health, and the health of your neighbor. It is loving that you would stay home, quarantine yourself for a proper time, and return to the assembly when it is wise to do so. “Forsaking” is when you just simply want to disobey God and stay away until you “feel” more like being around these people again.

“...not forsaking our own assembling together, as is the habit of some, but encouraging one another; and all the more as you see the day drawing near.” (Hebrews 10:25)

Paul Thompson is the senior preaching pastor of the Eastside Baptist Church. ESBC gathers on Sunday mornings at 10:30 a.m. and Sunday evenings at 5:30 p.m. every Sunday at 204 Eastland Drive North, Twin Falls, ID. www.esbcTwinFalls.com

