Faith Corner: The assembled

Of course, the church is not a building, but one thing local churches do is assemble. Soon this assembling will be sweeter than it presently is...
The last several weeks have been difficult on everyone. We have been learning to respect personal responsibility and the expression of what that personal responsibility looks like for this person and that person, this church and that church, this state and that state, this nation and that nation. I have asked questions I never even thought about asking.
I have been pleased to learn with patience and understanding. I have learned to appreciate the real struggle in one generation that a previous generation had not thought about. I have heard stories of how a previous generation survived their hard days, learning from their expression of that complex day and why they adjusted as they did.
I am sure, like many, there will be helpful thinking to follow these God-ordained days.
Words matter. Don’t they?
ASSEM’BLE: verb transitive [Latin simul.] To collect a number of individuals or particulars into one place, or body; to bring or call together; to convene; to congregate.
Verb intransitive: To meet or come together; to convene, as a number of individuals.
ASSEM’BLING: participle present tense — together; collecting into one place.
One cannot logically say they have “assembled” a physical jigsaw puzzle if some of the pieces are on a table across town. They might be able to say that not all of the pieces are accounted for. They might be able to say they know where all of the pieces are currently at. But that puzzle has not been “assembled” and completed until all pieces are essentially together, on the table, in the same place.
One cannot technically say that a car has been “assembled” if some of the parts are still in a warehouse. It might be said that the transmission is built there, or the engine is built there. They might be able to say the electronics were made in that time zone, or the engine was made in another time zone. But that particular vehicle is not complete until all of those various parts are “assembled” together.
The word “assembling” (because words matter) is technically how this word is used in Hebrews 10:25. We can’t redefine the word to satisfy the conscience. What can be done is to live with the understanding that in rare times under rare circumstances the “assembling” of the local church may not be able to occur because of matters outside our control. History shows us this happens. A winter blizzard shows us this happens. Tornado season shows us this happens. Hurricane season shows us this happens. Massive earthquakes may hinder the assembling. Pestilence has reminded us that this happens. Pandemics show us this happens.
At some point, the longing to assemble will reunite the local church. She has overcome hardship before. She has arguably met under greater hardship. She assembles because that is one of the things she does.
Today, we can bless the Lord for technology that affords relationships. But we must not substitute anything short of assembling together as the biblical norm.
It is yet to be determined what the proper timeline will be for everyone, but a plan of action must begin to take place. The relationship with a monitor is no substitute for being next to someone while entering, singing, praying, giving, hearing, and exiting. The church should treat these kinds of fast-spreading viruses with seriousness, but never put down your personal responsibility. COVID-19 was not the first contagious virus and it is sure to not be the last. All of the sudden the Mosaic law of the Old Testament is not all that odd.
And Hebrews 10:25 is better understood. It is not “forsaking” when exercising logical prudence when you are considering your health, and the health of your neighbor. It is loving that you would stay home, quarantine yourself for a proper time, and return to the assembly when it is wise to do so. “Forsaking” is when you just simply want to disobey God and stay away until you “feel” more like being around these people again.
“...not forsaking our own assembling together, as is the habit of some, but encouraging one another; and all the more as you see the day drawing near.” (Hebrews 10:25)
Paul Thompson is the senior preaching pastor of the Eastside Baptist Church. ESBC gathers on Sunday mornings at 10:30 a.m. and Sunday evenings at 5:30 p.m. every Sunday at 204 Eastland Drive North, Twin Falls, ID. www.esbcTwinFalls.com
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!