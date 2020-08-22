Faith Corner: Seeing each other

On Thursday morning I was driving in a funeral procession and I noticed a man who had pulled off to the side of the road (because of our police escort), stepped out of his car, removed his hat to hold it over his heart and stood to honor whoever it was who had passed away and all their loved ones who had come together to celebrate their life and mourn their loss.
I was so moved by this man’s anonymous gesture, and something about his leathery skin and wispy long hair indicative of a hard-lived life along with his actions made me wonder if this gentleman knew something, something we’re fairly talented at forgetting…
Gregory Boyle, S.J., is fond of using the term ‘kin-dom.’ He is not alone in using this un-word, but of all the authors and speakers I’ve interacted with, he uses it more consistently and intentionally than any I know. It’s a sort of play on words. You see, when Jesus came, the Roman Empire was the reigning kingdom on earth, but the descendants of the Hebrew peoples told grand stories of their once-proud empire, and dreamed of its return and restoration. When Jesus stepped in the middle of this political tension He said He was part of another kingdom, present and reigning already: the kingdom of God.
Over the years, we lost sight of what Jesus really had to say, and this “kingdom of God” phrase became associated with yet another oppressive power fighting for global domination. Jesus had other plans, and so by changing kingdom to kin-dom, Greg Boyle reminds us that Jesus was calling us to see the beauty, the humanity, that something holy in each and every human being. He is reminding us that we are all kin, we are all family.
I would be beating a dead horse to say that we live in divided days. Yet still, almost daily I’m shocked by how willing we are to harbor hatred for other human beings, to wish destruction upon other humans, to see other humans as of intrinsically less value. Even when arguing that other people are inhumane, uncaring, or heartless, we carry violence in our hearts and direct it towards them — and even if this violence doesn’t come out verbally, physically, or through the keyboard, it damages those around us, and it damages us.
Maybe, just maybe, we could wear a mask to care for the health of our community even if we think it’s silly, or uncomfortable, or unhelpful. What do we have to lose? Maybe instead of rushing to judgment or arguing to prove ourselves right and others wrong, we could work first to see their humanity, to view them generously and compassionately, to see the people we disagree with as kin first, and then after listening deeply and learning to love someone as if they were our own blood, work collaboratively toward growth and change.
Maybe we could remember the lesson this life-warn man taught me as he stood outside his car, hat over his heart in honor of an unknown soul in a random hearse and the line of loved ones who followed it. We are all “Each-Other.” And we are all each other has.
Buddy Gharring is the pastor of the United Methodist Church, 360 Shoshone St. E., Twin Falls. Sunday worship is at 9:30 a.m., and the Be Open meditation group meets at 7:30 p.m. Sundays. For more information, email buddy@twin.church or go to twin.church.
“God has consistently chosen the socially weak and vulnerable to shame the mighty and powerful. Throughout Scripture, God takes sides. God is not neutral in the midst of human suffering and oppression.”
-Drew Hart: The Trouble I’ve Seen
