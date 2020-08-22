Faith Corner: Seeing each other

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Twin Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

On Thursday morning I was driving in a funeral procession and I noticed a man who had pulled off to the side of the road (because of our police escort), stepped out of his car, removed his hat to hold it over his heart and stood to honor whoever it was who had passed away and all their loved ones who had come together to celebrate their life and mourn their loss.

I was so moved by this man’s anonymous gesture, and something about his leathery skin and wispy long hair indicative of a hard-lived life along with his actions made me wonder if this gentleman knew something, something we’re fairly talented at forgetting…

Gregory Boyle, S.J., is fond of using the term ‘kin-dom.’ He is not alone in using this un-word, but of all the authors and speakers I’ve interacted with, he uses it more consistently and intentionally than any I know. It’s a sort of play on words. You see, when Jesus came, the Roman Empire was the reigning kingdom on earth, but the descendants of the Hebrew peoples told grand stories of their once-proud empire, and dreamed of its return and restoration. When Jesus stepped in the middle of this political tension He said He was part of another kingdom, present and reigning already: the kingdom of God.