Faith Corner: Rock of Ages

I’ve been examining some of the theologically tested songs of the church and thought it would be fun to examine some of them with you in this column for the next several months. The first one I want to put upon the examination table is “Rock of Ages.”
Augustus Toplady wrote this song in the mid 1700s after surviving a severe storm. The song is rich with the sovereignty of God.
Look at the original version of Rock of Ages.
Rock of Ages, cleft for me,
Let me hide myself in Thee;
Let the water and the blood,
From Thy riven side which flowed,
Be of sin the double cure,
Cleanse me from its guilt and power.
Not the labour of my hands
Can fulfill Thy law’s demands;
Could my zeal no respite know,
Could my tears forever flow,
All for sin could not atone;
Thou must save, and Thou alone.
Nothing in my hand I bring,
Simply to Thy cross I cling;
Naked, come to Thee for dress;
Helpless, look to Thee for grace;
Foul, I to the fountain fly;
Wash me, Saviour, or I die!
While I draw this fleeting breath,
When mine eyes shall close in death,
When I soar to worlds unknown,
See Thee on Thy judgement throne,
Rock of Ages, cleft for me,
Let me hide myself in Thee.
I want to give special attention to that third verse.
The literal meaning of the word “nothing” is worth meditating upon in this verse.
Not-one-thing can I bring to God to impress Him or cause Him to think that He is somehow “less” without what I offer or that He will become richer with what I bring. “Nothing in my hand I bring.” It’s not that man hasn’t tried this before, but even what one thinks is a thing of value is worthless.
When we sing this verse we are singing of the praise of God.
Christ, our Savior, provided what we could not provide.
His blood gave cover for our spiritual nakedness.
His blood gave us something to pay the required payment while in our spiritual bankrupt plight.
His blood showed us our helpless estate and need for His grace.
Our foul,sinful, condition drove us to the fountain of His blood to be washed.
Wash me, Savior, or I die!
As you sing this song together, sing it as an anthem. Don’t sing if for the tune. Sing it for the doctrinal strength and declaration of our only hope.
This is no song of mourning. This is no catchy ditty. This is a proclamation to the whole of the community. Our only hope in this frenzied world is to seek refuge in that Ancient of Days Rock. Fly to Jesus!
Paul Thompon is the preaching pastor at Eastside Baptist Church in Twin Falls. Eastside gathers every Lord’s Day at 10:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. More information can be found at esbctwinfalls.com.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!