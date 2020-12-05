Faith Corner: Rock of Ages

I’ve been examining some of the theologically tested songs of the church and thought it would be fun to examine some of them with you in this column for the next several months. The first one I want to put upon the examination table is “Rock of Ages.”

Augustus Toplady wrote this song in the mid 1700s after surviving a severe storm. The song is rich with the sovereignty of God.

Look at the original version of Rock of Ages.

Rock of Ages, cleft for me,

Let me hide myself in Thee;

Let the water and the blood,

From Thy riven side which flowed,

Be of sin the double cure,

Cleanse me from its guilt and power.

Not the labour of my hands

Can fulfill Thy law’s demands;

Could my zeal no respite know,

Could my tears forever flow,

All for sin could not atone;

Thou must save, and Thou alone.

Nothing in my hand I bring,