Faith Corner: Rain down righteousness

The days may feel strange to many of us, but not altogether unusual in world history. Last Sunday, May 31, 2020, I preached from Isaiah 54:11-17. This was the natural order of the preaching schedule I’m on working through the book of Isaiah. As the events around the country began to unfold over the past week it became clearer that the personal and corporate application of this text would come in “vivid Technicolor.”

The images and sounds of cities across the nation in an uproar over injustice, in many cases with more injustice, leaving already devastated businesses in even greater uncertainty. Violence is what comes from the anger of humanity. Righteousness is what comes from the anger of God.

What will come of the ruined cities? This must have even been the question citizens in Jerusalem were asking as they were being taken into exile to Babylon. What will come of our beloved city?

Isaiah 54 is a chapter filled with the images of restoration. In verses 11-17 the focus is upon the new city that will not be ruined by weapons, fire or looting. It is a lasting city that will remain. It is the promise that awaits the church too. The promise of what the Apostle John saw in Revelation 21.

Look around, cities are burning around the nation.