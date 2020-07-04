Faith Corner: On Listening

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Twin Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Jesus begins His famous sermon on the mount quite provocatively. “Blessed are…” and our modern minds float on ahead saying “ah yes, the beatitudes.” But on that hillside, with the fishy, salty sea air blowing over them, no one’s minds raced where ours do.

You see, Jesus’ audience would have been familiar with someone starting out “Blessed are…” because that’s how Berakah prayers begin. All their lives, people had been finding excuses to pray these prayers as a reminder of the Divine’s involvement in everyday life, and they always started in roughly the same manor: “Blessed are you, oh God, for…” The Berakah prayer is a constant acknowledgement of God as the source of all good gifts. But Jesus didn’t acknowledge God. Jesus took this ritual blessing reserved only for God, and He gave it to someone else…

“Blessed are the poor.” And as, undoubtedly, the shock spread over the crowd, Jesus continued on with special blessings reserved traditionally only for honoring God given out specifically to the meek, the merciful, the gentle, the peacemakers, those who mourn, and on goes the list. There is a theme throughout all of scripture that Jesus wants to make unmistakably clear for his listeners: God takes sides. God is not neutral in the midst of human suffering and oppression, and God sides with the weak, the vulnerable, the oppressed.