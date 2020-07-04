Faith Corner: On Listening

Jesus begins His famous sermon on the mount quite provocatively. “Blessed are…” and our modern minds float on ahead saying “ah yes, the beatitudes.” But on that hillside, with the fishy, salty sea air blowing over them, no one’s minds raced where ours do.
You see, Jesus’ audience would have been familiar with someone starting out “Blessed are…” because that’s how Berakah prayers begin. All their lives, people had been finding excuses to pray these prayers as a reminder of the Divine’s involvement in everyday life, and they always started in roughly the same manor: “Blessed are you, oh God, for…” The Berakah prayer is a constant acknowledgement of God as the source of all good gifts. But Jesus didn’t acknowledge God. Jesus took this ritual blessing reserved only for God, and He gave it to someone else…
“Blessed are the poor.” And as, undoubtedly, the shock spread over the crowd, Jesus continued on with special blessings reserved traditionally only for honoring God given out specifically to the meek, the merciful, the gentle, the peacemakers, those who mourn, and on goes the list. There is a theme throughout all of scripture that Jesus wants to make unmistakably clear for his listeners: God takes sides. God is not neutral in the midst of human suffering and oppression, and God sides with the weak, the vulnerable, the oppressed.
The bible is a collection of writings written by oppressed peoples, written most often in their highest moments of oppression, reflecting on the oppression of their ancestors, and writing to encourage other people currently experiencing oppression. It’s the through-line, and even the stories of kings and kingdoms who seem powerful are written from the vantage points of prophets calling them to care for the foreigner, the widow, the poor and oppressed, outcast and ignored. To quote the Rev. Dr. Drew Hart again, “whether written under the thumb of Egypt, Babylon, Assyria, or Rome, Scripture narrates that God worked on the underside of dominance through weakness to express divine power and transformation.”
But many of us who read this book and follow this Jesus today aren’t from communities of oppression, but of dominance. This leaves us with a choice: we can either learn to listen well to voices from oppressed communities, setting at their feet as learners and in so doing discover the richness of what scripture really has to offer when understood from the vantage point of those who wrote it and the ones they were writing to, or we can willfully misunderstand scripture and use it to justify the same sort of oppressive dominance and empire it was expressly written against.
It is difficult for many of us to adopt a posture of listening and learning, but it is what we’re called to. If we’d really like to imitate Jesus, and to understand this collection of writings near and dear to so many of us, listening to voices from poor, marginalized, and oppressed communities is the road that will get us there.
