Faith Corner on hiatus
Faith Corner on hiatus

The Faith Corner column will be on hiatus until further notice.

Over the past few years the number of faith leaders willing to write in has declined, and frequency from current writers has also waned. In the future, the Times-News would like to host a variety of faith-based writers who rotate columns on a weekly basis.

We will accept submissions from all religions leaders in the Magic Valley.

If you would like to submit a column or have an item for the church news, please email frontdoor@magicvalley.com.

