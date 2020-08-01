Faith Corner: Needing hope

During these unprecedented days of the COVID-19 pandemic, we need to remind ourselves regularly of God’s sovereignty, providence, power and love. When fear, worry, panic and depression take over our thoughts, we are more likely to freeze and give into sinful thinking. As Christians, we forget that we have God on our side, no matter what crisis is facing the world. Lockdowns, supply shortages and uncertainty may leave us feeling stressed, anxious, or overwhelmed, but what does the Bible have to say in response to these things? Simply, we are to hope.
The Bible has much to say about hope. Here is a short list of truths regarding biblical hope. Each one is a sermon in itself, but even just touching on them should reinforce the hope of the Christian.
First, our hope is in God. We would have no hope if it weren’t for God and His grace. We have hope because of His gracious gift to us in Christ Jesus. Jesus has come to give life and to save sinners. Through repentance and faith in Him, the Christian is reconciled to a holy God. This enables him to trust God for the future because of what He has done in the past. Psalm 78:7 says, “That they should put their confidence (or hope) in God and not forget the works of God, but keep His commandments.”
Second, hope is a gift from God. 2 Thessalonians 2:16 says, “Now may our Lord Jesus Christ Himself and God our Father, who has loved us and given us eternal comfort and good hope by grace ....” God grants men assurance and security for the future if they will receive Christ as Lord and Savior.
Third, hope comes from the Scriptures. When you understand and believe the Word of God, you will have hope. Romans 15:4 says, “For whatever was written in earlier times was written for our instruction, that through perseverance and the encouragement of the Scriptures we might have hope.” Reading the Bible gives you hope. It encourages you to fight the fight and live for God. If you don’t believe the Bible, you will lack hope and confidence in this life and the future.
Fourth, hope is secured by Christ’s resurrection. 1 Peter 1:3 says, “Blessed be the God and Father of our Lord Jesus Christ, who according to His great mercy has caused us to be born again to a living hope through the resurrection of Jesus Christ from the dead.” Our hope is in the fact that Jesus Christ rose from the dead and is alive. Being in Christ gives us assurance that through His resurrection it is possible to conquer death.
Fifth, hope is confirmed by the Holy Spirit. Romans 15:13, says, “Now may the God of hope fill you with all joy and peace in believing, so that you will abound in hope by the power of the Holy Spirit.” One of the many ministries of the Holy Spirit is to provide the believer hope for the future.
Sixth, our hope is secure. Nothing can take away the believer’s hope, neither Satan nor doubt. Hebrews 6:18–19, says, “... by two unchangeable things, in which it is impossible for God to lie, we who have taken refuge would have strong encouragement to take hold of the hope set before us. This hope we have as an anchor of the soul, a hope both sure and steadfast and one which enters within the veil ....” Our hope is secure because God established an oath that He won’t break. He can’t lie.
That is just a taste of the hope that the true Christian experiences day in and day out. These truths by themselves should motivate you to live a powerful and dynamic Christian life. God desires you to live a life dominated by the hope that He has supplied you — never fearing death, what others might say, or anything else. He wants you to live boldly for Christ in your sphere. “God is our refuge and strength, a very present help in trouble. Therefore we will not fear ...” (Psalm 46:1–2).
Dr. Bear Morton shepherds the people of Magic Valley Bible Church at 204 Main Ave. N. in downtown Twin Falls. For more information about the church, go to mvbibletf.org. To listen to or watch sermons online, go to youtube.com/user/MVBible.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!