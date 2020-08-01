Faith Corner: Needing hope

Third, hope comes from the Scriptures. When you understand and believe the Word of God, you will have hope. Romans 15:4 says, “For whatever was written in earlier times was written for our instruction, that through perseverance and the encouragement of the Scriptures we might have hope.” Reading the Bible gives you hope. It encourages you to fight the fight and live for God. If you don’t believe the Bible, you will lack hope and confidence in this life and the future.

Fourth, hope is secured by Christ’s resurrection. 1 Peter 1:3 says, “Blessed be the God and Father of our Lord Jesus Christ, who according to His great mercy has caused us to be born again to a living hope through the resurrection of Jesus Christ from the dead.” Our hope is in the fact that Jesus Christ rose from the dead and is alive. Being in Christ gives us assurance that through His resurrection it is possible to conquer death.

Fifth, hope is confirmed by the Holy Spirit. Romans 15:13, says, “Now may the God of hope fill you with all joy and peace in believing, so that you will abound in hope by the power of the Holy Spirit.” One of the many ministries of the Holy Spirit is to provide the believer hope for the future.