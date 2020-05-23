Faith Corner: Mental Health Awareness Month

The trouble with all of these statements is they can be helpful. Sometimes following your bliss or praying or reading more psalms helps a lot! But other times, it’s an excuse to ignore your feelings, or worse, outside pressure to pretend that they don’t exist. When we do this, not only do the roots of these uncomfortable experiences not go away, but we miss out on the deeper self-knowledge they could be revealing to us. Unhealthy rhythms, habits, relationships, situations go unnoticed for long periods because we didn’t feel safe listening to and becoming curious about our feelings.

“But, Jesus came to fix everything, to make me whole, right? So, if I admit I’m struggling doesn’t it mean either I’m not really connected to Jesus, or Jesus isn’t really working?” I think many of us have been led to this false understanding of Jesus. Jesus came to invite us into a new way of life- a way of life that requires help and effort and regular practice to get better, all the things that are true of growth in any aspect of our lives.

We are whole creatures- our spiritual, emotional, physical, and mental health are all linked. They all need regular healthy practices for us to stay healthy, and they all periodically need the attention of a trained professional. You wouldn’t come to see me if you had a broken leg, so when you notice concerning issues in your emotional and mental health, you should turn to a qualified mental health professional, right? And if you had a broken leg, and your doctor said, “I think you need to pray more” or “when was the last time you went to church?” you’d find a new doctor, right? Don’t hesitate to do the same with your mental health professional. Find a counselor or psychiatrist that’s a good fit and do the hard work of listening well to your emotions.

Buddy Gharring is the pastor of the United Methodist Church, 360 Shoshone St. E., Twin Falls. Sunday worship is at 9:30 a.m., and the Be Open meditation group meets at 7:30 p.m. Sundays. For more information, email buddy@twin.church or go to twin.church.

