Faith Corner: Lent: A time to grow closer to God

The Bible also tells us to “pray without ceasing.” Have you ever wondered how that is possible? Obviously, it can’t mean that we are just to sit and pray all day. But one of the best things about prayer is that you can pray any time and anywhere. In the shower? Sing hymns. In the car alone? Pray. Hear a siren? Pray for the people who need help. Pass a gorgeous rose bush? Thank God for its beauty. You will find brief arrow prayers like these increase your awareness of God throughout the day.

Do you take time to exercise, but not to pray? Try combining them. Getting your exercise, whether walking, swimming or on a machine, can become part of your prayer time. You can fill your waiting times with prayer, too. In a doctor’s waiting room? Pray for the other patients and doctors. Waiting for your computer to reboot? Keep a sticky note on your PC listing prayer needs.

When we lived in DeKalb, Illinois, it was a major train center and we could count on waiting at least 15 minutes every time we went downtown. At first, I was upset and impatient. Then I learned to start out earlier, and just relax and use that waiting time to pray. Prayer is, or should be, a two-way conversation with God. Sometimes God speaks directly in our minds, and sometimes through the words of a pastor or a friend. But most often, He speaks to us through his Word, our holy scriptures.

In the Sermon on the Mount, Jesus says, “Seek first the kingdom of God and his righteousness and all these things will be given to you as well.” If you want deeper joy — if you want to become more like Jesus — ask God today what steps he wants you to take during this Lenten season to develop a closer walk with Him.

Donna Erickson is a retired Lutheran lay faith leader living in Twin Falls and a member of Our Savior Lutheran Church.

