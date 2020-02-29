Faith Corner: Lent: A time to grow closer to God

I have GREAT News! God loves you, each one of you, personally! When I contemplate the incredible idea that the omnipotent God who created the entire universe loves me, wants to have a close relationship with me and wants to be my friend, it boggles my mind! But it is true!
In the letter St. Paul wrote to the Philippians and to us, he speaks of Christians having fellowship with the Holy Spirit. Fellowship means companionship or friendship. In the first letter of John, he refers to our fellowship with the Father and his son, Jesus. He says, “How great is the love the Father has lavished on us, that we should be called children of God! And that is what we are!”
Lent started Feb. 26. It is a special six weeks leading up to Easter, recognized in many mainline denominations. The Lenten season is dedicated to encouraging us to draw closer to God, to trust and depend on Him in every area of our lives. Our Heavenly Father loves you just the way you are, but too much to let you stay that way.
Most Christians want to be more like Jesus, more loving, forgiving, patient and kind, but, like me, you have probably found you can’t achieve it on your own. Real, lasting changes are made when we draw closer to God and just let Him change us.
You may be asking yourself, “How do I develop a closer relationship with God?” My first response to that is: The same way we develop any friendship — by spending more time with Him. In one way that is actually easier than with human friends, since God is with us 24/7.
You have free articles remaining.
Ask yourself: Have I given God the opportunity to speak to me this week by reading His Word? Have I participated in a group Bible study this past year? Do I have a regular daily devotional time? Have I prayed out loud with my family or a friend recently? Do I worship every Sunday unless I am sick or traveling? If you said no to any of these, you have a clear opportunity to grow closer to God, enjoying his friendship and allowing Him to change you to be more like his Son.
One of the most essential spiritual activities that can help us develop a closer relationship with our loving God is the privilege of spending time in prayer each day. Prayer is our source of power. It should not be boring, but rather a time of refreshment and inspiration. When my prayers seem uninspired and I have gotten in a rut, I pick up a book on prayer and get re-inspired. Currently, I am re-reading Philip Yancey’s excellent book “Prayer.” I also recommend Catherine Marshall’s “Adventures in Prayer,” Diane Moody’s “Confessions of a Prayer Slacker” and books by Evelyn Christensen, Rosalind Rinker and Max Lucado.
One of the most common hindrances to prayer is a perceived lack of time. But let’s face it, we make time for what is most important to us. It’s all priorities! If you don’t have a scheduled daily devotional time now, I encourage you to try it, even if it is only for five or 10 minutes at first. If you tend to lose focus or fall asleep when you’re sitting and meditating, talk to God conversationally out loud.
The Bible also tells us to “pray without ceasing.” Have you ever wondered how that is possible? Obviously, it can’t mean that we are just to sit and pray all day. But one of the best things about prayer is that you can pray any time and anywhere. In the shower? Sing hymns. In the car alone? Pray. Hear a siren? Pray for the people who need help. Pass a gorgeous rose bush? Thank God for its beauty. You will find brief arrow prayers like these increase your awareness of God throughout the day.
Do you take time to exercise, but not to pray? Try combining them. Getting your exercise, whether walking, swimming or on a machine, can become part of your prayer time. You can fill your waiting times with prayer, too. In a doctor’s waiting room? Pray for the other patients and doctors. Waiting for your computer to reboot? Keep a sticky note on your PC listing prayer needs.
When we lived in DeKalb, Illinois, it was a major train center and we could count on waiting at least 15 minutes every time we went downtown. At first, I was upset and impatient. Then I learned to start out earlier, and just relax and use that waiting time to pray. Prayer is, or should be, a two-way conversation with God. Sometimes God speaks directly in our minds, and sometimes through the words of a pastor or a friend. But most often, He speaks to us through his Word, our holy scriptures.
In the Sermon on the Mount, Jesus says, “Seek first the kingdom of God and his righteousness and all these things will be given to you as well.” If you want deeper joy — if you want to become more like Jesus — ask God today what steps he wants you to take during this Lenten season to develop a closer walk with Him.
Donna Erickson is a retired Lutheran lay faith leader living in Twin Falls and a member of Our Savior Lutheran Church.