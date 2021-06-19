Faith Corner: June, Pride, libraries, rocks and Jesus

At the beginning of June, I found out that the library was facing a lot of criticism and public attacks about a display it had up for Pride, and sadly many of these were being led by Christian faith communities — people in the name of Jesus raging against displays informing people that they are loved and safe just the way they are. Then I began to hear stories about the rocks at the high schools, landmarks that are repainted often to celebrate all sorts of occasions, and the battle back and forth between messages of love, acceptance, affirmation and inclusion, and messages of unwelcome, anger or antagonism. This reminded me of another story.

In Detroit in 1967 there was a statue of Jesus in an almost exclusively Black neighborhood. One day, in connection with the civil rights movement growing at that time, members of the community painted the statue’s skin tone black and in so doing offered this message of hope: “Jesus is like us.” There were some white individuals outraged in the community who painted the statue white again, clearly exclaiming with their actions: “Jesus is not like you, but exclusively like us.” The statue went back and forth a number of rounds until the institution on whose grounds the statue resided weighed in, definitively stating the statue would stay black.