Faith Corner: June, Pride, libraries, rocks and Jesus

At the beginning of June, I found out that the library was facing a lot of criticism and public attacks about a display it had up for Pride, and sadly many of these were being led by Christian faith communities — people in the name of Jesus raging against displays informing people that they are loved and safe just the way they are. Then I began to hear stories about the rocks at the high schools, landmarks that are repainted often to celebrate all sorts of occasions, and the battle back and forth between messages of love, acceptance, affirmation and inclusion, and messages of unwelcome, anger or antagonism. This reminded me of another story.
In Detroit in 1967 there was a statue of Jesus in an almost exclusively Black neighborhood. One day, in connection with the civil rights movement growing at that time, members of the community painted the statue’s skin tone black and in so doing offered this message of hope: “Jesus is like us.” There were some white individuals outraged in the community who painted the statue white again, clearly exclaiming with their actions: “Jesus is not like you, but exclusively like us.” The statue went back and forth a number of rounds until the institution on whose grounds the statue resided weighed in, definitively stating the statue would stay black.
It does beg the question, doesn’t it: What is Christ like? What is God like? In the incarnation, we see God becoming one of us, the Divine coming to earth as human, creator connecting with creature (or creation) by becoming us. The message is clear, but in Jesus the particularities shout quite loudly. Jesus came from a nomadic people who had wandered between Africa and the Middle East, an oppressed people whose national story was focused on one thing — liberation. Freedom from their oppressors. And Jesus was born to the poorest, least well-regarded subsection of this oppressed community. Jesus, this poor, oppressed, dark-skinned middle-eastern 30-year-old wandering from town to town dependent on the generosity of others states clearly: God is with the poor, the oppressed, and the marginalized.
And He made this message clear, opening His famous Sermon on the Mount by giving a blessing typically reserved for God alone instead to the poor, the meek, those who hunger and thirst for righteousness. So, what of the LGBTQ+ community? Well in Matthew 8/Luke 7 we see Jesus encounter a centurion, who asked for his “beloved servant” to be healed. It was very common for Roman soldiers, centurions like this man, to travel with a younger male companion, a sexual partner. This odd phrasing, dearly loved servant, put in its cultural context leads us to believe that this was almost surely the centurion’s male lover — his boyfriend. And does Jesus condemn this man? Speak out about his love interest? No. He holds the centurion up as an example of great faith for all who are watching.
There is LGBTQ+ representation in the Bible, and it’s quite commonly in this voice of love and inclusion. All throughout the Bible, especially in the writings of the Hebrew prophets, we hear of the eunuch. This word represented anyone who fell outside of the heteronormative crowd, even including impotent or sterile individuals. When we look broadly at who was included in this categorization, it was strikingly similar to our modern-day LGBTQ+ coalition. And how were eunuchs spoken of in the Bible? Isaiah the prophet calls for the Hebrew people to care for them and include them as one of their own, saying they deserve even to be honored with a memorial in the temple, and in Acts an Ethiopian eunuch is quite famously one of the first non-Jewish members of the early Jesus movement.
So where is Jesus in Twin Falls this June? He’s with the LGBTQ+ community. Loving them. Lifting them up. Speaking words of love and acceptance and affirmation over them. There’s room for us if we’d like to join Him.
Buddy Gharring is the pastor of the Twin Falls United Methodist Church, 360 Shoshone St. E., Twin Falls. Sunday worship is at 9:30 a.m., and the Be Open meditation group meets at 7:30 p.m. Thursdays. For more information, email buddy@twin.church or go to twin.church.