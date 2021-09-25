Faith Corner: Help wanted

This is because God is not man.

Let me encourage the reader to not look for an escape from the day God has ordained but rather when we find ourselves in need of help to turn to the one who is not found lacking.

God does not need to be reinvented for men to love him, He was not invented.

God does not need to create a new ad campaign so everyone will want to try Him again, He was not created.

God does not need a board meeting of all the brilliant economists to know how to get out of debt, He is all knowing.

God does not attend conferences to learn of new medical discoveries, He is full of wisdom.

God does not look to ally with other nations to help protect His kingdom, He is all powerful.

God does not have a weekly appointment with a therapist to learn skills in how to be more gentle. He is all together different from everything He created.

So, as you drive around and see all the “Help Needed” signs, let that cause you to meditate on the nature of God and His eternal attributes. Be encouraged that you can trust the One who needs no help, and He is not lacking in any resources to help with all of your needs.